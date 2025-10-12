All 19 People Missing after Tennessee Bomb Factory Explosion Dead as Authorities Try to Identify Them Using DNA Testing

All 19 people missing after a powerful explosion destroyed a bomb factory in Tennessee are now presumed dead, officials said on Saturday. "They've gone through almost every square inch of this facility. We have recovered no survivors," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said, as tears rolled down his cheek, during a heartbreaking Saturday morning update.

He added that authorities are using DNA testing to identify the victims' remains. "It's a tremendous loss, a great loss," Davis said, adding, "We have communities that have been truly devastated." More than 300 emergency responders have been working at the site, officials said. Nineteen employees were inside the building when the tragedy took place.

Nothing Left

"We can assume they are deceased," Davis said. "Hope's always in my heart. But I don't want to give false hope either." "It's a great loss for our communities," he repeated. He said the explosion impacted "one whole building" on the McEwen property. The factory, which manufactures and tests explosives for the government, is located several miles from any homes or businesses.

Footage from the site showed the devastating aftermath — the building reduced to ashes, with only smoking debris and charred vehicle shells scattered across the area.

According to an employee who spoke to The Tennessean, the disaster took place inside the Melt Pour building, where explosive materials are melted down and poured into canisters.

The canisters are usually packed into boxes, stacked on pallets, and then loaded onto trucks for delivery. AES handles both government and private contracts. Employees said that the Melt Pour building generally has fewer than 30 people working inside at any given time.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, according to investigators. Authorities say it could take several days before they know exactly what went wrong. "We're trying to take as much time as is needed right now. We're prioritizing people that are involved, their families and trying to be very compassionate toward them," he said.

Accident Unforeseen

Security footage from a home about 21 miles away caught the moment a loud, thunderous "boom" echoed through the area — powerful enough to shake both the ground and the camera, according to News Channel 5.

Officials said the shockwaves from the explosion were so intense that they could be felt even an hour's drive from the site.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been called in to help with the investigation.

At first, emergency crews couldn't enter the plant because small explosions kept going off, but by early Friday afternoon, the area was finally secured. Officials have urged the public to stay away from the site, and investigators are expected to remain there for several days as they work to determine what happened.

According to its website, Accurate Energetic Systems calls itself "a leader in the energetics and explosives industry" and says it has been in operation since 1980. "Whether for military acquisition offices, defense and aerospace primes, or commercial demolition sectors, AES is your partner in achieving superior energetic solutions," the company's website states.

McEwen, a quiet rural town in Tennessee, is best known for hosting the annual National Banana Pudding Festival.

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck the community. Back in 2014, an explosion at Rio Ammunition — which took place during cartridge loading operations — killed one worker and injured three others.