Alison Brie Strips Naked and Runs Through Hotel Corridor to Surprise Her Husband Dave Franco [WATCH]

Actress Alison Brie stripped naked and ran through a hotel corridor in Los Angeles to surprise her husband Dave Franco and then posted the video to her Instagram stories on Thursday. According to the actress the video where she is seen completely naked was in an attempt to ease Franco's anxiety ahead of the premiere of their new film, 'Somebody I Used to Know'.

Judging by her husband's reaction, this isn't the first time he has gotten a pleasant surprise. However, the video has since gone viral.

Naked Attraction

The video shows Brie, 40, nude as she sprinted down the hallway and knocked twice before Franco, the 37-year-old 21 Jump Street actor answered the door. The entire episode was apparently inspired by the poster of their recently released movie 'Somebody I Used To Know.'

The Mad Men alum shocked and enthusiastically welcomed her husband of almost six years in the video posted to promote their latest movie together, with all of her nudity meticulously edited out: "Happy premiere night!"

Get out of the hall, her lifelong partner chuckled as he opened the door.

Brie star then retaliated, saying, "I've already done three laps!"

"What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere... #SomebodyIUsedToKnow is streaming now on Prime video," Brie captioned the video.

The Californian native also announced in the caption that the official soundtrack of their Amazon Prime rom-com was now accessible on Spotify.

The couple talked about the amusing incident during Wednesday's edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

" As much as it was a shock to my system to open the door, it was also the least surprising thing that's happened this year," said James.

"To find her naked in the hallway of The London hotel."

Special Promotion

The movie, which was released on February 10, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Brie plays Ally, a busy TV producer in the romantic comedy 'Somebody I Used To Know'. The film's story revolves around Ally, her journey, and her subsequent return to her birthplace. The film has been written and directed by Franco.

While on the trip, she thinks back on her previous relationship with Sean, a character played by Jay Ellis. According to the synopsis, she then finds out that her ex is marrying Cassidy, a lady who reminds her of the person she used to be.

She then begins to doubt everything about her life and muses over a former acquaintance.

The film also stars Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, Haley Joel Osment, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris.

The video has since gone viral, with many of Brie's fans taking to the comments section to praise the star. "Best thing I've ever seen," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "Aww. You're a hero."

"This sent me over," yet another user wrote.

"Imagine you pop out of your room to get ice and Alison Brie runs by naked," wrote another user.