A video apparently captured from the skies of Sao Paulo, Brazil, is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, a UFO can be seen hovering in the skies, and interestingly, the shape of the flying object seems pretty similar to a jellyfish

Alien hunter analyzed the video

As the video went viral on the internet, popular alien hunter Scott C Waring, who operates from Taiwan checked the clip and vouchsafed its authenticity. Waring claimed that aliens used to mimic living creatures on the earth, and the jellyfish UFO is clear-cut evidence of the fact.

"In the video, we see the tentacles yet they don't move. Had this been a balloon the tentacles would be plastic and blowing to the opposite direction the wind is, however they long objects just hang there. That means not a balloon. This is the best recording of a jellyfish UFO in existence. This is incredible proof that not only are we being visited by aliens, but the tech they use mimics living creatures," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

After watching the video, most viewers argued that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. However, skeptics claimed that the video is undoubtedly a planned hoax.

"This looks like something drawn on a piece of glass, held up against the sky and a video of it taken. The stuff hanging doesn't move at all," commented MrZorg, a YouTube user.

The mysterious UFO sighting during a thunderstorm

A few days back, Waring had released a video featuring a UFO during a thunderstorm. In the video, a UFO can be seen suddenly emerging from a lightning storm, and shockingly, it screeched across the skies at mindblowing speed.

This is not the first time that Waring is certain about the presence of aliens. A year ago, after discovering a structure very similar to a thigh bone on Mars, Waring urged US President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can unveil all secrets surrounding alien existence.