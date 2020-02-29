Popular English singer Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that humans are mad if they think alien life forms are absent in this universe which is unimaginably deep and vast. Osbourne made these comments during a Q and A session on Reddit following the release of his new album 'Ordinary Man'.

Aliens are thriving in deep space

During the session, Osbourne revealed that there might be alien life forms thriving in planets located in the deep nooks of this universe. "Aliens! If we think we're the only living thing in the universe, we're all f***ing mad. There has got to be other life out there, why should we be the only planet with life?" said Osbourne.

Celebrities who believe in aliens

Ozzy Osbourne is not the only celebrity who believes in the existence of aliens. It was around a few weeks back that Andrew Ivan Bell claimed to have rejected an offer to engage in a sexual encounter with aliens.

Bell claimed that he was once paid a visit by a fleet of spaceships and flying angels. During this bizarre meeting, one of the angels asked him whether he is interested to engage in an intimate encounter with an alien female. However, Bell rejected this offer stating that he is gay.

"The thing that stopped me from doing it is because I say that I'm gay and their sexual experience is neither gay nor straight, female nor male, it's all mixed up together. I didn't want to go with a woman. That's just how I am," said Bell.

Legendary Argentinian footballer Deigo Maradona had also claimed that he had met aliens in his life. Maradona revealed that he was once abducted by aliens, and he went missing for three days. However, critics believe that Maradona might be on a high while making these comments about aliens.