Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX has unveiled his new starship that is designated to carry humans to Mars in upcoming space missions aimed at colonizing the Red Planet. Musk unveiled the starship prototype in an open-air shipyard, hard by the Rio Grande River where hundreds of people assembled to witness the space vessel that may revolutionize humans dreams of Mars colonization.

Musk dressed in a black blazer, t-shirt, and jeans addressed the people gathered and revealed that this starship is undoubtedly the most inspiring thing he has ever seen. As the crowd cheered, the horizon of Mars literally seemed a bit nearer than never before.

During the speech, Musk revealed that the skin of the new starship is made entirely of stainless steel. As per Musk, exceptional thermal properties of steel made scientists at SpaceX use this metal for building the spacecraft.

It was around three years back that Elon Musk initially opened up his idea of Mars colonization. As Musk made these remarks, many people considered his claim a mix of audacity, foolishness, and brilliance. Now, Elon Musk is on the verge of completing this mission, and if it becomes successful, it will be another giant leap for the humankind.

A few months back, Elon Musk had revealed that future government on Mars will be based on direct democracy. Musk also added that first Martian inhabitant will be most likely an artificial-intelligent robot.

Earlier, Elon Musk had also claimed that he will visit Mars despite narrow chances of survival. While talking with Axios on HBO, the South African billionaire revealed that there is a 70 percent chance that he will visit Mars, and he even admitted that the chances of dying on the Red Planet are higher when compared to the earth, due to various factors including the harsh atmosphere.