Alien Cover-Up? Bombshell UFO Hearing Unveils Secret Programs and Unexplained Encounters [Video]

The US House Oversight Committee held a groundbreaking hearing on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on November 13, fueling fresh debates about extraterrestrial life. In this two-hour session, witnesses testified about secret government programs, mysterious technologies, and unexplained aerial phenomena, pushing UFO sightings into the mainstream.

The hearing follows a similar session held in July, where whistleblower David Grusch claimed the Pentagon was concealing a covert UFO retrieval program. Although Grusch's previous claims lacked evidence, recent testimonies provide further weight to the idea that the US government may be hiding knowledge of advanced, possibly non-human technology.

UFOs Are Real, Claims Ex-Defense Official

Former Department of Defense official Luis Elizondo, one of four witnesses to testify, declared that UFOs—now officially referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs)—are real and under observation. Elizondo stated, "Let me be clear: UAPs are real." He claimed that technologies beyond any known human advancements are monitoring sensitive military sites globally. According to him, both the US and foreign governments possess such technologies but keep them secret, suggesting, "We are not alone in the cosmos."

During questioning by committee chair Nancy Mace, Elizondo was asked if there was a covert program to retrieve and reverse-engineer alien technology. His answer: a simple, firm "yes." Mace further referenced Elizondo's book, where he claims the US possesses technology made by non-human intelligence. Elizondo confirmed that some government personnel injured by UAP encounters had received official compensation.

A Navy Admiral's Chilling UFO Encounter

Retired Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Tim Gallaudet shared an account of a disturbing event involving UFOs during a training exercise off the US East Coast. Personnel on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier reportedly encountered unexplained phenomena in 2015. Gallaudet received a secure email from the Navy's Fleet Forces Command, marked "Urgent Safety of Flight Issue," detailing near-collisions with unidentified objects. He recalled, "The very next day, the email disappeared from my account and those of other recipients without explanation."'

Gallaudet called for greater openness and encouraged the public to "boldly face this new reality." He urged leaders to listen to whistleblowers, emphasizing the need for transparency instead of ridicule when individuals report such phenomena.

Secret Programs and Troves of Evidence

Journalist Michael Shellenberger also testified, claiming the Pentagon operates a covert program named "Immaculate Constellation" to retrieve and study UAP materials. Citing government sources, Shellenberger asserted that the Pentagon holds "thousands" of visual records and other sensor data on UAPs. "What the American people need to know," he said, "is that the military and intelligence community are sitting on a huge amount of visual and other information."

Shellenberger described one example involving a 13-minute color video captured off the coast of Kuwait, allegedly showing a "white orb" emerging from the ocean and briefly accompanied by a second orb. This high-resolution footage, according to Shellenberger, exemplifies the compelling evidence withheld from the public.

NASA Urged to Lead UAP Research

Michael Gold, a former NASA associate administrator, called for NASA's involvement in researching UAPs. As a member of NASA's UAP Independent Study Team, Gold stressed the need to "overcome the stigma" impeding scientific research on these phenomena. He asserted, "The truth is out there; we just need to be bold enough and brave enough to face it."

While many theories on extraterrestrial life remain unproven, the hearing demonstrated a rising commitment among US lawmakers to destigmatize UFO discussions. This recent session marks a shift from fringe speculation to serious congressional consideration, although the ultimate impact of these testimonies remains uncertain.

The mystery surrounding UFOs endures, and with rising government interest, the public's fascination with these phenomena seems likely to grow.