A mind-blowing footage that shows two ring-shaped clouds appearing in the skies of a Russian city has now become the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, two disc-like clouds can be floating in the skies, and suddenly, a third one can be seen emerging from behind.

Mysterious rings spark debate

At the end of this footage, a plane can be seen heading towards the rings, and it pierced through one of the rings. The incident happened in Irkutsk, the administrative center of Irkutsk Oblast. Many local residents witnessed the incident, and they had absolutely no idea what was happening in the skies.

The images of the incident soon went viral on online spaces, and conspiracy theorists started arguing that these circles could be cloaked alien ships. As per these conspiracy theorists, advanced aliens from deep space possess sophisticated technology that helps them to cloak their ships so that humans will see them as natural clouds.

However, Sergei Yazev, the Director of the Astronomical Observatory of the Irkutsk State University dismissed the alien angle, and made it clear that the circles in the sky might be most probably the inversion traces of a plane. He also revealed that local media had contacted the observatory asking whether these mysterious rings are connected to UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects), Daily Star reports.

Neil deGrasse Tyson's view on UFO phenomenon

As conspiracy theorists consider UFO sightings as the concrete evidence of alien existence, American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that the letter U in 'UFO' stands for the word 'unidentified', and it does not mean that these space vessels are alien ships from deep space.

"It's just because you don't know what it is, does it that mean intelligent aliens visiting from outer space. Not only that, do you really need the Navy to shoot the video of the sky? A billion of thousands of videos are uploaded to the internet every day. We could do it. Yes, there might be some videos or lights we could not understand. Maybe they are aliens. But I need better evidence," said Tyson.