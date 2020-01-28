A man from the English town of Wigan was at a loss for words when he witnessed a "a dazzingly bright and colourful" UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) dotting the early morning skies in what he describes as the most surreal experience of his life.

'UFO' spotted flying over Wigan

The 35-year-old-man who asked not to be named in fear of being ridiculed, told local news outlet Wigan Today that he's certain that what he was an alien spacecraft and not an airplane, weather balloon, drone, Chinese lantern or a strange weather phenomenon.

The man was in his loft room Sunday night and happened to look out of the windows on the roof when he clearly saw "three distinct glowing orbs."

"I was instantly gob-smacked and knew straight away that whatever it was it wasn't from Earth," he said. "I'm not a big believer in UFOs, never had been, so I grabbed my phone and snapped off a couple of shots thinking it would be gone in a few seconds, but it wasn't."

He said the spacecraft remained absolutely still for a duration of 20 minutes before whizzing up out of view faster than anything he's ever seen before.

"This, to me, is irrefutable proof that there are other beings not from around here visiting us, either from far away galaxies or other dimensions," the man added. "The only other explanation would be that it was some kind of experimental secret man-made craft, but the speed in which it shot away was incredible and suggests something other-worldly."

Wigan a hotbed for UFO sightings

This isn't the first time a UFO has been spotted in the English town recently. In September last year, a Wigan woman saw what she claims to be a shape-shifting UFO in the night skies above Wigan. In July, another woman reported seeing an oval-shaped object hovering above the town in broad daylight.

In, 2013, another resident spotted a similar mysterious flying object in the sky and decided to pull out his cellphone and film the strange phenomenon as proof.

UFO or NASA satellites?



However, UFO sighting may not necessarily mean the aliens are upon us as pointed out by Jon Peake, who studies reports, visual records, purported physical evidence, and other phenomena related to unidentified flying objects.



"It is a common misconception that people automatically think a UFO is aliens," he said. "An unexplained object in the sky could be any number of things. Until the day comes when a spacecraft from another galaxy lands on our soil, UFO pictures taken by the public are always the subject of heated debate and often ridiculed."

There's also the possibility that the "UFO" sightings could actually be NASA-operated satellites as well. In 2016, four NASA satellites set a new record for satellite formation flying, during which the satellites orbit the earth in the shape of a pyramid, flying really close to each other within the Earth's protective magnetic field — the magnetosphere and may have been mistaken for UFOs.

