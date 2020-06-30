Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan, has sensationally claimed to have discovered concrete evidence of ancient life on Mars. Waring made this conclusion after spotting building-like structures on Martian images taken by NASA.

Was there Ancient Alien Life on Mars?

Several space experts strongly believe that Mars once had the right conditions to host life, and the Red Planet even had a healthy river system. Waring claims that his new discovery is substantiating this fact, and he argues that alien life was once present on Mars. He even hints that these creatures were smaller than humans, but had similar anatomy like us.

"I was looking over some Mars photos when I came across one that had perfectly even thickness of walls. The walls were all connected and each made its own room. The walls appear to be the ruins of a tiny intelligent species that once lived within them. Back about 10 years ago, I discovered the woman figure on Mars and it was merely 6 inches tall or 15 cm. I believe the same human-like tiny species built these structures to live within," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also added that the structures he spotted on the video are not natural, as the walls of these alleged buildings are even.

"Notice the even thickness of all the walls. That is impossible in nature, but clearly deliberately created. This is 100% proof that an intelligent species, albeit tiny, once lived and thrived on Mars," added Waring.

Presence of Microbial Aliens on Mars?

As debates surrounding ancient aliens on Mars continue, some space experts believe that life in its microbial form might be still thriving on the Red Planet. A few months back, chief NASA scientist Jim Green had predicted that alien life, at least in its microbial form, will be discovered on Mars within 2021. Green also made it clear that humans are not ready to accept the realities surrounding the existence of extraterrestrials.