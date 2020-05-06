Scott C Waring is a self-proclaimed UFO researcher who is currently operating from Taiwan, and in his career, he has spotted several anomalies on pictures taken by NASA from the moon and Mars.

After spotting alleged anomalies, Waring used to claim that these discoveries are proof of alien existence. Recently, Waring, on his website post claimed that he has discovered an alien base in the moon's Tycho crater.

Waring blames NASA

Waring, after making this discovery claimed that he made this discovery from images taken by NASA from the moon. Waring argued that the supposed alien base he discovered on the Tycho crater is more than half a mile long.

"The is black structure above is about half a mile long but looks to be almost new. Its made of black material to keep it hidden and make it blend into the shadows. There were two other structures near this black one. One looked very old and fungus-like and the other looked like a ship since it was sitting above the surface. Many structures have been reported over the years in Tycho crater, and this just adds to that evidence," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring has several times alleged that NASA is intentionally covering up several facts about alien existence. At one point in time, he had also urged United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of the space agency, so that he can open up several facts about the alien presence on the moon and Mars.

Are Waring's discoveries authentic?

Waring, in his career, has several times spotted anomalies like these, and space agencies have a convincing explanation to dismiss the conspiracy theorist's alien claims. As per space experts, most of the Waring's discoveries are classic cases of pareidolia.

"Pareidolia is the psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data. There are many examples of this phenomenon on Earth and in space," NASA explains on their website.