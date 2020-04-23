Alien hunter Scott C Waring has discovered several anomalies on NASA's Martian images, and some of them have even captured global attention. Now, the self-proclaimed researcher has apparently spotted a statue-like structure on a Martian hillside.

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that he has made this finding from an image captured by NASA rover as it explored the Red Planet.

Waring shares his assumptions

Waring believes that this statue might be of an alien god, and he claimed that an advanced extraterrestrial civilization might have lived on Mars before they went extinct. The self-styled alien researcher also argued that the colour of the alleged status is very different from its surroundings.

"This was probably a god...a statue of a god that the people on Mars prayed to for protection. The statue itself has a head, a thick chest with a long robe covering it...a large book or shield on one arm. Very amazing discovery and absolute proof that ancient intelligent aliens not only lived on Mars but prayed on Mars," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

As Waring's discovery went viral on the internet, conspiracy theorists strongly started arguing that Mars was once home to aliens. They also alleged that NASA is involved in an alien coverup for sinister reasons.

Waring's discovery of thigh bone

A few months back, Waring discovered a structure very similar to a thigh bone on Mars. After making this discovery, he urged Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that facts about alien life can be exposed in front of the general public.

However, Waring's discoveries have always met with lots of criticisms from sceptics. As per sceptics, Waring's findings are classic cases of pareidolia, and these discoveries are not substantiating the existence of extraterrestrials. It should be noted that pareidolia is the peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.