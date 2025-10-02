Alexis Von Yates: Florida Nurse Who Sexually Abused Stepson Separates from Husband as Disturbing New Details Emerge

A Florida nurse, now in jail for sexually abusing her 15-year-old stepson, has split from her husband, according to reports on Wednesday, as disturbing new details about the assault were revealed. Alexis Von Yates, 35, appeared in court in September and quickly accepted a plea deal to avoid a sexual battery charge.

Instead, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16, which came with a two-year prison sentence. Since the July 2024 assault, Von Yates revealed in a prison remand report obtained by the Daily Mail that she and her husband, Frank Yates, have since gone their separate ways.

Disturbing Details of Sexual Assault

Von Yates claimed she targeted her stepson — who told police he was still a virgin — because he reminded her of his father, even going so far as to say the teen's private parts looked like her husband's, according to police reports.

The nurse, who has since been fired, reportedly spent the week before the assault making jokes about watching "stepmom porn" and talking openly about her growing sexual urges.

Von Yates cornered him while her two young children were asleep in another room, then began kissing his neck before sexually assaulting him, according to the teen's testimony.

Her husband, Frank Yates, walked in and caught them, as his frightened son ran into the bathroom with his pants still around his ankles. While Yates pressed his son for the truth about what had just happened, Von Yates tried to defend herself, claiming she had told the boy to stop.

The teen shot down his stepmother's version of events but admitted he was scared his father might lose his temper and beat him with a belt, according to the original arrest affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail.

Yates ended up taking his son to his grandparents' home for safety, telling him that he had "ruined his life." The grandparents also urged the boy not to tell his biological mother about the assault, the report said.

Soft Target

It wasn't until October 2024 — three months after the assault — that Yates finally sent an anonymous tip to police reporting what had happened. At the sentencing, the victim's biological mother confronted Von Yates, telling her exactly how she felt after spending nearly a year helping her son cope with the "trauma inflicted upon him."

Meanwhile, Yates himself had only spoken to his son once since alerting authorities, according to the report.

"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like [my son], will rise above," the mother said.

"Despite all the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope, and endless possibilities."

Von Yates will stay on the sex offender registry for the next 10 years, and after serving her prison sentence, she'll also be required to complete 200 hours of community service.

She and her estranged husband, who married in 2017, share two young children together.