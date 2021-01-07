A former middle school substitute teacher in Kentucky has been arrested and charged for raping a former eighth grade student she tutored, according to police. Alexandria Allen, 25, was arrested on Monday after the victim mother came across a series of explicit photographs and videos of the two on the boy's phone and made a police complaint.

The alleged sexual encounters between Allen and her student happened between March and October 2020. Allen reportedly used to forcibly have sex with the 15-year-old boy regularly and would take photos and of the sexual encounters. She has been charged with three counts of third-degree rape.

Wild Encounters

According to the police complaint, the victim was a former eighth-grade student at Spring Middle School, where Allen was formerly employed. Allen was the boy's tutor at that time when she started having sexual encounters with him repeatedly.

The arrest warrant states that the boy's mother made a police complaint after she came across nude photos and videos of Allen with her son on his phone. At the time, she told LEX 18, "I was disgusted because you're supposed to be helping him, and she wasn't helping him at all."

Following the mother's complaint, police started an investigation and found that Allen would have sex with the boy and told him not to disclose it to anyone. The boy also during a forensic interview said that he used to have sexual intercourse with the teacher. The arrest warrant reported that the alleged rapes happened from March to October of last year at three different locations, including the Hilton Inn in Georgetown.

Seducing Her Student

According to local media reports, Allen forced the boy on some pretext to have sex with him. It is not known how she approached the boy as police is still investigating the case. It then became a regular affair and despite the boy not willing to engage in any sexual relationship, Allen would force him.

She even took him to different hotels and would treat him and take photos and make videos of the wild sexual encounters and send them to the boy. Police haven't disclosed the name of the victim's mother to protect the victim's identity.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges, via her lawyer. Her bond was set at $2,500 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The former teacher has no prior criminal record. However, further charges could be slapped on her after investigations are over. If convicted, Allen could end up serving years in jail.