Alexander Dugin Suffers Heart Attack after Escaping Assassination Attempt Amid Claims That Russian Security Service Tried to Kill Him

Alexander Dugin, also known as Putin's Rasputin, has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack following the death of his daughter Darya Dugina on Saturday. It was first reported that Dugin suffered a nervous breakdown after seeing the charred body of his daughter and was admitted to hospitals but reports now claim that he has a heart attack.

On the other hand, a Russian counter-intelligence group claimed that Dugin has a heart attack but suggested that Russian security service the FSB had tried to take Dugin's life a second time. Darya was killed in a car bomb explosion on Saturday but Dugin luckily managed to escape the attack after he changed his car at the last minute.

Conspiracy and Conspiracy Theory

Dugin, according to a report in The Sun, is said to be in a hospital where he suffered a heart attack according to reports from Moscow. According to Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman, who cited Sergei Markov, Dugin had a heart attack.

"Poor Alexander Dugin. He is in the hospital now. Our huge condolences," Markov wrote on his Telegram account. Markov also to Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that Ukrainian security services were was behind the killing of Darya.

The supposed heart attack of Dugin was also reported by a different counterintelligence account, @KremlinTrolls. However, they suggested that the Russian security service FSB had attempted to take Dugin life a second time after the failed car bomb attack.

According to a report in The Sun, conflicting reports suggest Dugin either suffered a heart attack or a nervous breakdown following the killing of his daughter.

Early on Monday, Dugin's official Twitter account published a brief update with the simple message: "Update, Alexander Dugin is in the hospital under guard."

Russia Blames Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova posted via Telegram that "if any Ukrainian link was found, it would amount to state terrorism." Officials from Ukraine have stated they are not to blame for the bombing.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said: "Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with yesterday's bombing, because we are not a criminal state, and even more so not a terrorist state."

According to reports, Darya was instantly killed when her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded in a firestorm burst in Bolshie Vyazemy, a town outside of Moscow. However, her father - Putin's "spiritual guide" - was intended to be in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which was hit.

Dugin, the philosopher, reportedly changed cars at the last second. Criminal investigators have been seen searching the scene for bomb fragments, which are thought to have included 400g of TNT, according to KP.

On the other hand, on Monday Russia's Tass News Agency also put the blame on Ukraine fro Darya's killing. Tass reported that according to Russia's state security service FSB, the murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved.

"It was prepared by Ukrainian secret services. The perpetrator - a citizen of Ukraine identified as Natalia Vovk - escaped to Estonia, the FSB's public relations center stated," the report stated.

"As a result of urgent detective measures, the federal security service has solved the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, born in 1992," Tass reported quoting an FSB statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Dugina, a Russian journalist, has provided pro-Russian media with reports from Ukraine, especially from the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol. The British government imposed sanctions on her last month for being "a frequent and prominent provider of misinformation in respect to Ukraine."

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday evening's bombing on a highway in southwest Moscow. However, a number of experts in foreign affairs and intelligence have asserted that Vladimir Putin likely gave the order for the strike.