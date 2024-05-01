Alexa Wingerter: Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Sending Her Nudes to Male Students and Engaging in Sexual Relationship with One of Them

A 35-year-old female Louisiana teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending her naked photos to her students and having sex with at least one of her students. Police started investigating Alexa Wingerter in early March after receiving complaints that she had allegedly been engaging in inappropriate relationships with her male students.

Wingerter worked as a teacher at Slidell High School, a public school with approximately 1,700 students. Through interviews and the execution of search warrants, investigators found out that Wingerter had been sending inappropriate photos and messages to the students via social media. Authorities also found sources who said that Wingerter bought alcohol for her underage students at local bars.

Sending Her Nudes and Having Sex With Her Students

The most incriminating evidence the investigators found was that Wingerter had a sexual relationship with a male student, who was only 18 years old, throughout her tenure as his teacher. Wingerter used to regularly have sex with the male student and kept the relationship a secret till she was exposed during the investigation.

The subject that Wingerter taught at the school remains unclear.

Following Wingerter's arrest, the St. Tammany School Board, her employers, issued a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Our district has responded appropriately and is fully cooperating with the Slidell Police Department in their investigation," Superintendent Frank Jabbia said.

The school further said in the statement: "Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials."

"We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behavior compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated."

"We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else."

Wingerter was charged with suspicion of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of a person under 21, as reported by WDSU.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging any additional victims to come forward. If more victims come out Wingerter will be in for more trouble.

If proven guilty, Wingerter could end up serving years in prison.