Alexa Stakely: Ohio Teacher Dies While Saving Her Son's Life After Carjacker Tries to Steal Her Car While Her Child Was Sleeping Inside

An Ohio teacher died protecting her six-year-old son when a carjacker tried to steal the car, he was sleeping in. Alexa Stakely, 29, a speech-language pathologist, bravely threw herself onto the hood of the vehicle as the thief drove off, but fell off and sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities said that Stakely had placed her sleeping son inside her Honda CR-V before returning briefly to the babysitter's apartment to pick up something. The carjacker seized the opportunity when Stakely's car, which was running, was left unattended. Stakely intervened to stop the suspect and even jumped onto the moving vehicle. The suspect escaped on foot from the scene and remains at large.

Killed While Protecting Her Son

Police arrived at White Oak Park Condominiums north of Canal Winchester in southeast Columbus around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. They found the parked vehicle with Stakely's son still sleeping inside.

Stakely, who was critically injured during the incident, was rushed to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Canal Winchester Schools shared a touching tribute on Facebook to Stakely, a devoted speech-language therapist known for her work with preschoolers at Winchester Trail Elementary.

"'Ms. Alexa' as she was called by her students, had been with the district for five years.

"Ms. Stakely's family shared that she died heroically while trying to save her 6-year-old son during a carjacking. Thankfully, her son was not injured and is now with family. Please keep Alexa's son, family, and friends in your prayers during this difficult time," the district wrote in the Facebook post.

"Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy," the post read.

"She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son. Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond."

Tributes Pour In

The comments section of the post overflowed with heartfelt messages, as parents shared stories of how Stakely had positively impacted their children's lives. "She poured into all three of my younger boys and is a huge reason for my youngest two having such clear speech today. She will be deeply missed," one mother wrote in a comment.

"This is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking,' one mom said. 'My son adored her the last 2 years, seeing her almost everyday at school. She was an amazing speech-pathologist and person and helped my son so much. Sending prayers upon prayers for her son and family."

Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward as they continue their search for the suspect.