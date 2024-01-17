Alec Musser Cause of Death: 'All My Children' Star Died by Suicide from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound and Was Found in Bathroom by His Fiancee

'All My Children' star Alec Musser, 50, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday, according to reports. The former fitness model, known for his stint on "Desperate Housewives," was found dead at his Del Mar, California home on Saturday, by his fiancee Paige Press.

Musser, 50, was found in his bathroom, and the last time Press saw him alive was on the evening of Friday, as mentioned in a press release from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office published on Tuesday. The next morning, Press found Musser "seated and slumped forward" on the bathroom floor with a gun close by and a wound to his chest.

Taking His Own Life

Before the official cause of death was disclosed, Press told Fox News Digital that Musser was grappling with "a severe case of Covid" at the time of his death. However, he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Confirming the actor's death, Press declared it the "worst day of my life." Musser and Press, who got engaged last year, were commemorated through a series of throwback photos posted by Press on her Instagram Story as a tribute to the late actor.

"RIP to the love of my life," Paige wrote over a "vision board for 2023" on which she posted photos of him and engagement images. "I will never stop loving you."

Above a photo capturing them together at a red carpet event, she wrote, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy."

"You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for," Paige wrote alongside a photo of him surprising her with matching Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs. "I don't even think I can drive my G-Wagon anymore."

Paige also posted a photo of them enjoying a night out together from the early stages of their relationship. "We look like babies here,' she wrote over the throwback photo. "This was 6 years ago."

Successful Career

Messer's uncle also confirmed the tragic news to TMZ, although the cause of Musser's death was not revealed at that time. Previously, Musser had a notable role as Del Henry on the enduring television series "All My Children."

In July 2005, he secured the role after winning the second season of the SOAPnet original series, I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

Musser also featured in other TV shows and movies such as "Grown Ups," "Rita Rocks," "Desperate Housewives," and "Road to the Altar."

A passionate athlete since childhood, the New York native was also a fitness model. Following his graduation from the University of San Diego, he began his career with the professional ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain.

It was during this time that he was discovered by an agent, leading to his first modeling assignment with Abercrombie and Fitch.

Musser's diverse modeling portfolio includes appearances in GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Speedo, and Target, among others.

Following his success in national commercials, Musser proceeded to audition for "I Wanna Be a Soap Star."

In more recent times, he wasn't actively involved in Hollywood, but he maintained a social media presence where he frequently shared updates about his dynamic lifestyle and fitness journey.

His last Instagram post featured him engaging in one of his beloved outdoor activities, surfing, just four days ago. The comments section was filled with heartfelt tributes from numerous fans, remembering him and extending sympathies to his loved ones.

Musser is survived by his fiancée Press, with whom he had been in a relationship for over six years.