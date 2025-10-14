Alec Baldwin Crashes Wife Hilaria's Range Rover into Tree in the Hamptons Leaving Vehicle Badly Damaged

Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin crashed his Range Rover into a tree while driving through the Hamptons with his brother on Monday, according to reports. The 30 Rock actor was behind the wheel of his wife Hilaria's Range Rover, with his brother Stephen riding shotgun, when he crashed into a tree, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

The white Range Rover's front end was completely smashed and damaged after the head-on collision along Montauk Highway in the East Hamptons — not far from the actor's upscale summer home. Baldwin, 67, looked rumpled and visibly irritated as he stood at the scene, hands in his pockets, making a phone call to alert emergency workers.

Baldwin Bangs It

Police arrived within minutes and helped Alec and Stephen take cover from the heavy rain. The East Hampton Police Department has yet to share further details about the incident. Baldwin had been in the Hamptons for the annual Hamptons International Film Festival, held from October 5 to 13, where he serves as co-chair of the festival's Executive Board.

"He has been out there all week, he attended films and moderated panels," a source told Page Six.

Baldwin later spoke about the crash in a video he posted on Instagram, admitting that the Range Rover he crashed actually belonged to his wife, Hilaria.

Still wearing the same clothes from the accident, the actor launched into a long and rambling account of what happened, claiming the crash occurred after a "garbage truck the size of a whale" suddenly cut him off.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree, I hit a big, fat tree and crushed my car – my wife's car. I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that. But it's all fine, I'm fine, and my brother's fine," he said.

The actor made sure to thank the officers who came to help, giving a special mention to an "Officer Gerken" from the East Hampton Police Department. "As nice as can be, as pleasant as can be about the whole thing," Baldwin praised the local cop.

Trying to Change Himself

Baldwin ended his video with a somewhat scattered message, congratulating everyone involved in the film festival — and, in an unexpected twist, giving a shout-out to his wife Hilaria, who had just been voted off "Dancing With the Stars."

"Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I'm very proud of you," he said, though it's unclear what he was commending her for.

Baldwin, who celebrated 40 years of sobriety in May, has had his share of ups and downs in the Hamptons ever since moving there in the early 1980s.

He's also struggled to sell his East Hampton estate. Back in January 2024, he slashed the asking price by a massive $10 million after months passed with little buyer interest.

Baldwin originally bought the stunning beachside farmhouse in 1995 and later gave it two major renovations. The 10-acre property, set just steps from the shore, hit the market less than a year after the tragic "Rust" incident — when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on set. He has maintained that he never pulled the trigger of the prop gun, which should not have contained live ammunition, and the case was ultimately dismissed in July 2024.

The home was first listed for $29 million, but Baldwin pulled it off the market that same July. Instead, he decided to turn it into a filming location for his upcoming TLC reality series, The Baldwins.