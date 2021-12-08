Aldon Smith: Former NFL Defensive End Arrested on Felony Charge of DUI Causing Injury

Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested again. The Former NFL defensive end was arrested on Monday on a felony charge of DUI causing injury according to TMZsports. Smith was booked into a Northern California jail on Monday night, the site reported. As of Tuesday night, Smith remained in custody and a bail has been set for him at $50,000, records show.

The 32-year-old pass rusher is due in court for a hearing on the matter on Wednesday, according to the records. However, details surrounding his arrest are still unclear as the police haven't divulged much. This is the second time in less than a year that Smith has been arrested.

Arrested Again

According to TMZ Sports, Smith was arrested for a second time this year on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. He is likely to be out on Wednesday but the details related to his arrest remain unclear. He was earlier arrested in April in Louisiana after he reportedly committed 2nd-degree battery at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area. He had reportedly choked someone unconscious during an altercation in the coffee shop.

However, this time it seems he will be slapped with stricter charges given that his bail has been set for $50,000. That said, Smith is no stranger to run-ins with police and has time and again landed himself in trouble for his violent nature but it seems he is unlikely to change.

Back in 2018, Smith was accused of domestic violence, and he's also been arrested several times for DUI. His violent nature and legal troubles also kept him out of NFL for over two years.

Not the One to Change

Smith's legal history includes multiple DUI arrests as well as domestic violence-related charges in 2018. This also somewhat greatly damaged his sporting career. The San Francisco 49ers selected the former University of Missouri star with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Smith played four years in San Francisco before being released prior to the 2015 season following hit-and-run and DUI charges in August of that year. That is when his legal troubles began. His sporting career got derailed after he got entangled in several other DUI arrests along with substance abuse.

He was out of the NFL from 2016 to 2019 due to his legal troubles and substance abuse issues, but he was given a second chance when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season. In 2021, Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks but he was released prior to the start of the season.

Although disrupted by arrests and substance abuse, Smith so far had a short but memorable career. Over his career, Smith took part in 75 regular-season games and amassed 52.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He was named an All-Pro in 2012.