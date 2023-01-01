Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Ending, Episode 10 (Finale), How to Watch, Spoilers, and More

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 ending is only a week away as episode 10 is scheduled to air on tvN Sunday, January 8, at 9.10 pm KST. The finale might answer all the big questions about the series, including the mystery behind ice stone. It could also explain the complicated relationship between Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon.

People in Korea can watch the series ending on tvN and the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the romantic fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is the International Airtime of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Ending:

Singapore - 8.10 pm

Philippines - 8.10 pm

Japan - 9.10 pm

Australia - 10.40 pm

India - 5.40 pm

Europe - 01.10 pm

UK - 12.20 pm

US - 7.10 am

Canada - 6.10 am

Mexico - 4.10 am

Spoilers

With just two episodes left before the finale, the production team teased the ending and shared what to look forward to in the last episode. According to them, the viewers will get answers to all the burning questions towards the end through an exciting whirlwind of plots. They also asked the viewers to stay tuned until the end to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"Alchemy of Souls, which has just two episodes left to go, will be wrapping up the long journey that began with Part 1 over the next week. Not only the secret of the ice stone but also the secrets entangled in Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon's romance will be revealed in an exciting whirlwind of a plot, so please stay tuned up until the very end," the production team shared.

Earlier, the lead cast members -- Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung -- received praise from the producers for their chemistry. The producers said the actors have a strong chemistry in real life, and they really boosted the energy on set. They also said the romance between the onscreen couple would draw the K-drama fans further into the world of this drama.

"Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung had such strong chemistry in real life as well that their laughter never ceased between takes, and they really boosted the energy on set. Please look forward to the romance between their two characters, which will draw viewers even further into the world of the drama," the production team remarked.

Love Triangle

Meanwhile, actor Hwang Minhyun, who portrays the kind, intelligent, and handsome Seo Youl, dished the love triangle between Jang Wook, Jin Bu Yeon, and Seo Youl. The actor said his character believes the happiness of his loved ones is his own happiness. So, the mage would support Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon in their romantic relationship.

"Since I believe that the happiness of the person I like is my own happiness, I would support her love with Jang Wook [Lee Jae Wook] and become a reliable supporter who protects her from the side," the actor teased.

Watch Alchemy of Souls part 2 ending, episode 10 (finale) on tvN Sunday, January 8, at 9.10 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for the main leads.