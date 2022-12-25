Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 6 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Alchemy of Souls part 2 episode 6 will be broadcast on tvN Sunday, December 25, at 9.10 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the chapter on TV and the official website of the broadcasting channel. Meanwhile, international K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The upcoming chapter will focus on the relationship between Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon. According to the producers, the onscreen couple will experience a deepening romantic atmosphere in the new episode. Although the power couple was getting closer to each other while spending time together, Jang Wook always kept a distance.

But things will change between the two in the upcoming episode. The male lead will struggle to maintain a safe distance from the new wife. He will be drawn to her as they work jointly against Jin Mu. The memories of their past would also play a vital role in bringing them together.

"Just like her promise to protect him and remain by his side, Jin Bu Yeon will continue her bold pursuit of Jang Wook in the drama. Meanwhile, Jang Wook has also increasingly found Jin Bu Yeon reminding him of memories and moments from their past love. Please tune in to today's broadcast to see the deepening romantic atmosphere between Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon", the producers commented.

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode focussed on the new challenges faced by the onscreen couple. In a few minutes, Jang Wook tried to understand his wife and help her with various problems in life. But when she tried to get closer, he started ignoring her. At one point, he almost lost her to his mother-in-law. Master Lee and Jang Wook's friends helped him in winning back Jin Bu Yeon.

The couple then planned to work together on a new mission to help the people in Daeho. The viewers are curious to know if they will succeed in it. Watch the sixth episode of this fantasy romance drama on Sunday, December 25, at 9.15 pm to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.