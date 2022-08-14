Alchemy of Souls Ending, Episode 20 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Alchemy of Souls ending is only a couple of weeks away, and the viewers are curious to know if Mu Deok Yi will bid adieu to all in the finale. Episode 20 will air on TVING Sunday, August 28, at 9.10 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, India, India, and Europe, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a talented swordsman named Nok Su, played by Go Yoon Jung. During a fierce battle, the character nearly met her demise. The female lead shifted her soul into the body of a blind woman named Mu Deok Yi, portrayed by Jung So Min, to protect herself.

Nuk Su could not use her energy after soul shifting because the body was too weak. So, she continued to leave the life of an ordinary woman. She patiently waited for the right time to regain her power and become Nak Su again.

Spoilers

Since the finale for Alchemy of Souls is nearing, the production team hinted about the fate of Mu Deok Yi. She has been safely roaming around in Daeho though the people close to her knew her real identity. She did not get a chance to use her powers and struggled to find a way to help her friends in solving a mystery. Though her initial plan was to avenge her father's demise, she gradually started focussing on helping her lover, Jang Uk.

It is dangerous for Mu Deok Yi to use her powers because she is a soul shifter. Even though there were several provoking incidents for the character to use her powers, she stayed calm. The female lead knew that using her powers to fight evil could make her a monster. She always wanted to quietly observe things and take every step carefully. However, she might take an unexpected move in the upcoming episodes.

Several speculations are doing the rounds that Mu Deok will meet her demise towards the finale. The rumors suggest that Nuk Su will shift her soul to a new body and continue her fight for justice.

Will Mu Deok Bid Adieu to all?

During a press conference, director Park Joon Hwa said the show is planned for two seasons. The first sequel is currently on air, and filming for the next sequel is in progress. In the second part, actress Yong Jung will reportedly portray the female lead onscreen, and the other cast members will remain the same. According to the report, the next sequel will have 10 episodes.

The production team and the cast members of Alchemy of Souls are yet to respond to the speculations. An industry insider stated that it is difficult to confirm the rumors because they could some crucial details about the story of part one.

"It is difficult to confirm the details related to Part 2 because it can be a spoiler for Part 1, which is currently being aired", a source from the production team said.

Alchemy of Souls Ending

So Min's agency Blossom Entertainment also said they are unable to confirm her casting in season 2 because it could be a spoiler about season 1.

"We ask for your understanding that we aren't able to tell you whether she'll be in Part 2 or not because it could be a spoiler for Part 1", the agency stated.

Mu Deok Yi belongs to a powerful family in Daeho. Her mother is willing to do anything for her. But she does not know the truth, and it will be hard for anybody to prove that her real daughter is Mu Deok Yi. K-drama fans will have to wait for a little longer to find out if the female lead will reunite with her family towards the end of this season.

Episode 17 Spoilers and Streaming Details

The mini-series went on a short hiatus this week. It will return with a new episode next week. Episode 17 will air on TVING Saturday, August 20, at 9.10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on a new challenge faced by Mu Doek Yi and Jang Uk. In the promo for this chapter, the soul shifter who was getting treated in Songrim starts attacking people.

The clip also shows Mu Deok Yi using her powers to free her lover from the hands of the evil spirit. Her harsh decision could affect everybody. The followers of this mini-series will have to watch this week's episode to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.