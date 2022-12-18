Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 Episode 5 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Alchemy Of Souls part 2 will return with episode 5 on tvN this Saturday, December 24, at 9.10 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama from the comfort of their homes on SBS TV. Meanwhile, international K-drama fans can enjoy the show with subtitles on Netflix.

The upcoming chapter will focus on the on-screen chemistry between Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung. In the mini-series, Jae Wook portrays a powerful mage named Jang Wook, and actress Yoon Jung portrays Jin Bu Yeon, the hire of a powerful family in Daeho.

The production team has teased an explosive chemistry between Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon in Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 Episode 5. According to them, the on-screen couple will get back and forth between boldness and bewilderment. The producers also asked the viewers to watch the new episode to know how the two characters melt into one another.

"After Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon get married, they would showcase explosive chemistry as a couple who goes back and forth between bewilderment and boldness. Please look forward to the broadcast to see how the two, who provided [the viewers] thrills with their marriage declaration in episode 2, will melt into one another," the production team commented.

Alchemy of Souls Part 2

The fantasy thriller drama began with a time jump of three years when it returned with the second sequel. It introduced Bu Yeon and Jang Wook to strange situations but featured their first encounter after the incident.

The male protagonist leads a lonely life and helps the mages to fight soul shifters. He lives in hope of meeting his former lover someday. On the other hand, the female lead is going through a rough phase in life. She has no memories of her past and doesn't know why her mother kept her locked inside.

Although the on-screen couple meets each other at one point, they do not recognize one another. It is mainly because Bu Yeon's physical appearance has changed. But destiny brings them together again, and the couple gets married secretly.

Watch Alchemy Of Souls part 2 episode 5 on Saturday, December 24, at 9.10 pm KST to find out how the relationship between Jang Wook and Bu Yeon affects the people in Daeho.