Albuquerque Man Charged with Murder After Killing Another Man He Thought was Possessed by the Devil While High on Cocaine, Alcohol

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a house party early Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

Caleb Parker-Arias is charged with an open count of murder. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The deceased victim, a 25-year-old male, has not yet been identified until next of kin is notified of his death.

911 Caller Found the Victim's Body, Thought He Had Died After Slipping and Hitting His Head

Around 10:00 AM on Saturday, APD officers responded to a report of a deceased man at a home in Southwest Albuquerque. A person who called 911 reported finding the body of the victim who was at a party at the residence the previous night. The caller suspected that the man might have slipped and hit his head.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the man lying in a hallway, covered in blood. Investigators interviewed the men who were with the victim and found that Parker-Arias was involved in an altercation with the victim after everyone had left the party.

Parker-Arias Allegedly Killed the Victim While High on Cocaine and Alcohol Because He Believed He was Possessed by the Devil

The two men continued to drink alcohol even after the person who rented the home and three others went to bed. Parker-Arias later visited a friend's house and confessed to killing a man at a party after an altercation. Parker-Arias allegedly confessed to the friend that he had consumed alcohol and cocaine before the altercation.

Parker-Arias killed the victim, who he believed was possessed by the devil while being high on cocaine and alcohol, as reported by the Albuquerque Journal.