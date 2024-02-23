Alaska Airlines Passenger Arrested for Alleged Mid-Flight Stabbing with Makeshift Pen Shank

In a concerning incident that occurred mid-air, a passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Las Vegas was apprehended after allegedly stabbing a fellow passenger with a makeshift pen shank during a violent altercation mid-flight. The incident, characterized by witnesses as chaotic with "blood everywhere," led to the arrest of Julio Alvarez Lopez upon the flight's arrival at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on January 24.

According to reports, Lopez was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon following the altercation, which also involved threats towards the victim's wife and son. The victim's wife bravely intervened to shield their 7-year-old child from the alleged attacker, with a witness describing her frantic efforts to stop the assault.

Investigators recovered a makeshift weapon, constructed from pens and rubber bands, believed to have been used by Lopez during the assault. Lopez reportedly claimed that he believed he was being followed by the mafia and had intended to kill the victim, whom he had never met before.

The altercation escalated further when Lopez attempted to assault another passenger seated across the aisle, according to an FBI agent's statement. The onboard law enforcement official intervened, directing Lopez to sit down while the flight crew restrained him for the remainder of the journey.

Upon landing, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehended Lopez at 8:30 AM local time. Lopez later confessed to planning the attack out of fear of mafia pursuit, alleging that the victim was associated with "the Cartel" and was chasing him.

Lopez has been indicted on assault charges by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by airline crews in maintaining safety and security during flights.