Who Is Javier Milei? Pro-Trump Libertarian Who Was Tantric Sex Instructor and Loves Threesomes Wins Argentina's Presidential Elections

A pro-Trump libertarian with no prior government experience, and with a background that includes work as a 'tantric sex coach,' has been elected as the president of Argentina. Javier Milei emerged victorious in Argentina's presidential elections on Sunday, following a highly polarized campaign that drew comparisons to those of former US President Donald Trump.

The highly polarized election took place amid widespread discontent in the country, fueled by multi-year high inflation and acute poverty. Milei beat Economy Minister Sergio Massa who conceded before the official release of results by the electoral authority. Massa congratulated his opponent, a right-wing economist, who had pledged to bring about significant changes in the nation.

Argentina Gets Its Donald Trump

Milei, often compared to Trump, has openly welcomed such parallels. Former President Trump also congratulated Milei in several posts on his Truth Social account on Sunday evening.

In his messages, Trump put a twist on his famous 'Make America Great Again' catchphrase. "Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"

He also shared a photo of Milei posing with the 'Don't Tread on Me' flag, a symbol long associated with libertarian politics. Trump also captioned the image: "Make Argentina Great Again!"

Provisional results indicated that Milei won 55.8% of the votes, while Massa received 44.2%, with 97.6% of the votes counted in Sunday's presidential elections. Milei's win marks a remarkable ascent for the economist who vowed to initiate a significant shake-up and break away from the existing status quo.

The election outcome signifies a shift to the right in the country, driven by dissatisfaction over surging inflation and increasing poverty.

The political change empowers a newcomer to the legislative arena, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who initially gained prominence as a television commentator, vociferously criticizing what he referred to as the 'political caste.'

A Different Personality

Milei, who was relatively unknown in the political arena until a few years ago, won a seat in Argentina's parliament in 2021 as a member of La Libertad Avanza ('Freedom Advances').

Javier Milei, in addition to being a prominent economist and radio chat-show host, has been candid about various aspects of his personal life. This includes openly discussing his preference for threesomes, advocating for the freedom of poor people to sell body parts, and claiming to engage in telepathic communication with his dead dog for political advice.

These unconventional views and personal revelations have contributed to his distinct public persona.

Identifying as an anarcho-capitalist, Milei advocates for minimizing government intervention and entrusting most aspects to the workings of the free market.

"If I had to choose between the state and the mafia, I would choose the mafia,' he once said. 'Because the mafia has codes, the mafia adapts, the mafia doesn't lie. And above all, the mafia competes."

Milei's proposed "chainsaw plan" to reduce the size of the government involves eliminating Argentina's public health and education systems, as well as closing ten out of 18 government departments.

His anti-progressive stance is evident in his repeated and notably harsh criticism of Pope Francis, his fellow countryman.

In social media posts, Milei has referred to the Pope as a "f***ing communist," "communist turd," and the "representative of the evil one on Earth." These remarks stem from Milei's perception of the Pope's advocacy for 'social justice' and policies aimed at assisting the less fortunate.

"Jesus didn't pay taxes," Milei memorably tweeted.

Milei's private life seems to align with his public image as an unpredictable eccentric. In his home, he keeps four 200lb English Mastiffs, each named after famous right-wing economists.

What adds a unique twist is that each of these Mastiffs is a clone of a fifth dog, named Conan (after the Barbarian), who is no longer alive.

According to a recent biography by journalist Juan Luis González, Milei devotes his spare time to studying telepathy and employs a medium to "communicate" with his dog Conan who died in 2017, seeking advice on political matters.

While Milei has not denied these claims, he did assert that his personal activities at home are his own business when questioned by a Spanish newspaper. Despite the eccentric nature of these revelations, Milei is known for being generally open about his unconventional practices.

Javier Milei, who is single and has never married, openly acknowledges his past as an instructor of tantric sex, a contemplative form of intercourse rooted in Eastern philosophies that emphasizes the enjoyment of the process over orgasm.

Milei has claimed that he could abstain from ejaculating for a full three months. Additionally, he has openly discussed engaging in threesomes.

As a teenager, Javier Milei was a member of 'Everest,' a rock band that specialized in covering songs by the Rolling Stones. He is often seen wearing a black leather jacket and sporting a distinctive unruly mane of thick black hair, earning him the nickname "The Wig."

Milei has shared that he never combs his hair, and only Lilia Lemoine, his party's vice president and an avid cosplayer, is authorized to style it.

He grew up in Buenos Aires, where his father initially worked as a bus driver before becoming a businessman in the transport sector.

Milei has claimed that his parents, Norberto and Alicia, subjected him to physical and verbal abuse during his youth. As an adult, he distanced himself from them for a decade, stating, "They are dead to me."

Reports suggest that Milei had no friends during his school days and was known for frequent and notorious angry outbursts.

After initially studying to become an economist, Milei realized that the academic environment didn't suit him.

He made an unexpected foray into Argentina's daytime TV chat shows around five years ago. Producers quickly recognized the audience's interest in his eccentric claims about sexual stamina and bold political opinions.

Raised as a Catholic and reportedly in the process of converting to Judaism, Milei holds conservative views on abortion, advocating for a ban on terminations in all cases except when the mother's life is at risk.

Interestingly, while firmly opposing pro-choice stances on pregnancy, he has proposed controversial "market mechanisms" to address long waiting lists for transplants. His argument is based on the idea that organs are an individual's property to sell as they choose.