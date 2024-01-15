OpenAI, the artificial intelligence lab, has introduced the GPT Store, a dedicated marketplace embedded within the widely used ChatGPT chatbot. This innovative platform serves as a hub for users seeking to explore and create customized artificial intelligence (AI) applications known as GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers).

But OpenAI's newly launched GPT store is facing early hurdles in content moderation as users exploit the platform's customization feature to generate bots that violate OpenAI's guidelines.

According to a recent report by Quartz, a search for terms such as "girlfriend" or "waifu" on the platform yields a minimum of eight AI chatbots promoted as virtual companions. The term "waifu" originates from the English word "wife" and is commonly used in the anime and manga community to describe a fictional female character to whom someone has a strong emotional attachment. This term is often used in a humorous or playful context to express admiration for a character rather than implying any real-life romantic involvement.

Despite the light-hearted origins of the term, the report sheds light on a growing trend where individuals are developing romantic feelings for AI chatbots or waifus. Bots with names like "Your AI girlfriend, Tsu" provide users with the ability to tailor a romantic partner, which goes against OpenAI's guidelines that prohibit the creation of bots exclusively designed for fostering romantic relationships.

The company is actively working to solve a problem. OpenAI updated its rules when the store started on January 10, 2023. But, facing a policy breach on the second day shows the difficulty of keeping things in check.

With more people wanting relationship bots, things are getting trickier. According to reports, seven out of the 30 most popular AI chatbots in the United States last year were virtual friends or partners. This is connected to the widespread issue of loneliness.

OpenAI claims to check GPT models using automated systems, human reviews, and user feedback. They give warnings or ban sales for harmful ones. However, the ongoing presence of girlfriend bots in the market makes us question how well this is working.

This issue brings to the forefront the impact of AI on human emotions and relationships, signaling a need for stricter content moderation on platforms offering customizable AI models. As users push the boundaries of AI capabilities, it remains to be seen how OpenAI will address these challenges and uphold ethical guidelines in the evolving landscape of AI-driven interactions.

