Ben Simmons, the NBA star has reportedly stalked the Princess Switch actor and internet sensation Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram lately. It seems the popular basketball player has a secret crush on the actress.

The 24-year-old player, who underwent surgery last month to remove a loose body from his left knee checked out the 31-year-old actress' swimsuit pictures on her official Instagram account. The Simmons also hit the like button on Vanessa Hudgens' a couple of sizzling bikini photos that she posted on her Instagram handle.

Looks like Vanessa Hudgens doesn't have a few but several sports personalities following her on the social media platform including Giancarlo Stanton, who isn't the only athlete keeping tabs on the actress. Ben Simmons had earlier dated several well-known celebrities including supermodel Kendall Jenner and former women's basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. Her relationship with Dylan lasted for a brief period.

Past relationship

They started seeing each other in June 2017 and parted ways in November 2017. Currently, Dylan Gonzalez is a rapper and one of the most followed models on Instagram. Simmons had also previously dated singer Tinashe from March until they separated in May 2018.

Apart from Ben Simmons and Giancarlo Stanton, 30-year-old Yankees slugger Stanton "liked" snaps Vanessa Hudgens had posted from her Turks and Caicos vacation in early August. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens ended her 9-year relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Austin Butler, in January this year.

A month after her split, the diva was spotted dining with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Vanessa has a whopping 38.9 million followers on her official Instagram account and her hot photos and videos often grab the attention of her fans and well-wishers, who leaves sultry comments for the diva. She was recently seen dancing to the tunes of Cardi B's 'WAP' song that has taken the internet by storm since its release.

Check out the sizzling hot twerk video of Vanessa Hudgens on Cardi B's 'Wap' song here: