Again My Life actor Jeon Seung Bin Responds to Sexual Assault Accusations by Ex-wife Hong In Young.

Actor Jeon Seung Bin, a cast member of the SBS fantasy thriller drama Again My Life, has been accused of sexual assault by his ex-wife and actress Hong In Young. His ex-wife filed a case against him at the Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi province. The actor recently responded to the accusations through his agency Starhue Entertainment by releasing an official statement.

Seung Bin, who married In Young in May 2026, parted ways with her nearly after four years. His ex-wife filed a domestic violence case against him two years after they divorced. Although the actress filed the complaint at the Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi province, the police have forwarded the case to the prosecution.

In her report, The King of Legend actress accused her ex-husband of physically and verbally abusing her to the extent that she fainted. The reports stated that Seung Bin pulled her hair and dragged her for two hours. The actor then verbally abused her before physically assaulting the actress. He hit her on the face and head.

When the K-media outlets reported the physical assault accusations against Seung Bin by his ex-wife, he released an official statement about it through his agency on Friday, April 29. Again My Life actor denied all the accusations against him.

Here is the Complete Statement Released by Starhue Entertainment: