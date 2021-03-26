Afterlife Proof? Man Shares Mind-Blowing NDE Where He Decoded Mystery of Life

The mystery surrounding the phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans for years. Even though medical experts consider death as the end of human life, spiritualists strongly argue that there could be a life in a different realm after a human's last breath. According to these spiritualists, life is not confined to the physical world, and they claim that afterlife in spiritual form is real. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a man named Bill has shared his near-death experience (NDE) on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website.

Bill Decoded Mystery of Life

Bill reached the verge of death 50 years ago when he got struck by a falling beam. In these moments, Bill saw all the past events that happened in his life. The NDE victim also claims to have decoded the mystery of life during these moments.

"As I was falling down from being hit with the beam, it all was happening in slow motion and seemed like it took me forever to hit the ground. All at once, I was somewhere else and felt great. I started seeing all the events in my life as they went past my field of vision. I had forgotten most of these events. I suddenly seemed to know all the questions in my life and had all the answers. I just knew all the mysteries of life. I remember thinking about why I didn't know this before," wrote Bill on the NDERF website.

Bill also claimed to have seen his deceased family members during these moments. These deceased family members apparently welcomed Bill to the new realm, but he soon realized that his time is not over in the physical world.

Psychiatric Professor Says Humans have Non-Physical Part

A few days back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, had suggested that human life is not confined to the physical body, as it may have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.

However, experts like Dr Sam Parnia believe that life after death is not real. According to Parnia, death is not a black and white momentum, and it is basically a process. The near-death experience expert has several times revealed that human life will end when the brain stops functioning.