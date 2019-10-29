You can add another popular Twitch streamer to the growing list of streamers that have migrated to Microsoft's streaming platform, Mixer. Cory "King Gothalion" Michael announced on social media that he would be moving his live-streaming channel from Twitch to its rival.

Michael was one of the biggest streaming personalities on Twitch with more than a million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, where he mainly streamed himself playing "Destiny 2" and "Borderlands 3." "It just made sense to have a partnership like this one, where I get to have the potential of having, you know, platform-level input, as well as the backing of one of the biggest names in gaming," Michael said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the announcement video, he revealed that working together with Xbox and Microsoft would not only allow him to help more streamers but also raise funds for charity (he has previously made donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital for cancer research) and throw larger gaming events. He also added that he may still make guest appearances on other streams hosted on other platforms but he will stream his own content exclusively for Mixer.

Within just a few hours of his announcement, Michael's new channel at Mixer had already amassed more than 32,000 followers with more from his dedicated fanbase likely to follow. It's no surprise that Microsoft is trying to poach streamers from Twitch and Michael is the third big name to announce his move from Twitch to Mixer, after Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. People are underestimating Mixer as it seems like its plan is working.

Even though it's true that the viewership of Microsoft's streaming service is a far cry from that of Twitch, the platform's popularity is on the rise. Earlier this month, The Motley Fool published a report stating that Mixer had more than doubled its number of hours watched annually as opposed to Twitch's 11 percent and Mixer's number of hours streamer increased three times against Twitch's 4 percent increase.

These statistics were posted weeks before Grzesiek announced his shft from Twitch to Mixer so the numbers are likely to increase even further. This is indicative of the fact that Mixer is slowing becoming a more attractive proposition for streamers and it won't be long before it finally catches up with its Amazon-owned rival.