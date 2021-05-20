After 'Vincenzo', 2PM's Taecyeon Confirmed for Historical Comedy Drama Opposite Kim Hye Yoon

2PM's OK Taecyeon shocked everyone when he appeared as a villain in the recently concluded Song Joong Ki – Jeon yeo Bin starrer drama Vincenzo. His fans had raised concerns about the future of their favourite singer as a star in the Korean drama world. But Taecyeon did justice to the role of evil Jang Han Seok and won praises from Kdrama lovers. Now, he is back with a new project.

In the latest project, Taecyeon will play the lead role in a historic comedy drama opposite Kim Hye Yoon of Extraordinary You fame. tvN's new historic drama is tentatively titled The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi. Set in the historical times, the drama revolves around a young gourmet who ends up becoming a secret royal inspector. He becomes an undercover agent and teams up with a divorcee who is in search of happiness. The duo inspects local provinces and exposes corruption.

Unforeseen Adventure

The drama is being directed by Yoo Jong Sun of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim fame. The screenplay is written by Lee Jae Yoon of The Undateables fame. The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi is expected to air in the second half of 2021.

Taecyeon will be seen as secret royal inspector Ra Yi Eon. His dream is to open a dumpling store outside the capital. But due to his intelligence, he passes state examination and becomes an official in the Office of Special Advisors. In his job, he ends up receiving secret orders to carry out missions as a secret royal inspector. But instead of being excited, all he is worried is about securing lunch time during work and getting off work on time. Even at home he cooks and then lazes around. But his life changes for good when he meets Kim Jo Yi.

Revolutionary Woman

The role of a divorced unconventional woman Kim Jo Yi is played by Kim Hye Yoon. Living in Joseon era, she thinks that getting divorced is nothing to sulk about. She was in fact married to a gambling addict who wouldn't even eat without his mother's permission. After being in an unhappy marriage, she divorces him, wanting to live a free and happy life. But instead of a peaceful future, she witnesses an adventurous life when she meets Ra Yi Eon. The drama is a journey of Ra Yi Yeon without any motivation and reckless Kim Jo Yi who set out to unravel the truth about corrupt politicians.

According to the production team of The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi, "Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon's chemistry is what the producers are most looking forward to. Please show lots of interest and love for the comical and lighthearted adventures of the Joseon outsiders," said that team.