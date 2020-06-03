Lee Seung Gi's next project has been confirmed. He will appear as a male lead in tvN's action thriller Mouse. The female lead for the series is not confirmed yet. Action thriller Mouse is about identifying psychopaths through a DNA test of the fetus. Lee Seung Gi plays an upright police officer Jung Ba Reum. Ba Reum encounters a crazy psychopath, a serial killer who has created shockwaves throughout the nation. How this encounter with the psychopath changes Ba Reum's life completely is the main crux of the story.

Story of a psychopath

As per the details available, Choi Jin Hyuk is also said to have been in talks to play a major role in the drama. It is not known if he is being considered for the role of antagonist or supporting role. The remaining cast of the movie is yet to be confirmed.

According to MyDarama List, the series is expected to premiere in June 2021. The series will have 12 episodes and will air on tvN on Thursdays. Choi Ran is the screenwriter and Kang Cheol Woo will direct the drama.

Fans were expecting the announcement of action thriller Vagabond 2 starring Lee Seung Gi and Suzy, but the project has not been announced yet. However, fans will again get to see Lee Seun Gi showing his action skills in the new drama Mouse.

Multi-talented Lee Seung Gi

Seun Gi debuted with Famous Chil Princesses, and then made a name in the industry with dramas Shining Inheritance, The King 2 Hearts, Kangchi, the Beginning, Hwayugi, Gu Family Book, You're All Surrounded, A Korean Odyssey before starring in Vagabond.

He also appeared in the weekend variety show 1 Night 2 Days from November 2007 to February 2012. He is also well known as a host of talk show Strong Heart from October 2009 to April 2012. Lee Seung Gi is also known for his vocals, piano and guitar skills. In 2019, Seung Gi featured in the Netflix travel show Twogether alongside Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu.

Lee Seung Gi is currently appearing in the variety show SBS's Master in the House. Recently he wowed other contestants and the audience with his shooting skills. This will surely come in handy while acting in Mouse as the rookie police officer.