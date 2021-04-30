After School Bullying Controversy, Park Hye Su Takes Up her First Film with Cho Hyun Cheol

A month after facing school-bullying allegations, Park Hye Sue has bagged a new project. The actress has been signed to play the female lead in the upcoming flick You and I.

After Samjin Company English Class, Park Hye Sue is ready to work with Cho Hyun Cheol again in You and I. He is directing and acting the movie apart from writing the script. A report on Ilgan Sports claims that it is a low-budget movie and the makers are estimated to be investing 500 million won.

The shooting of You and I was kicked off, last week. Originally, the first schedule was expected to begin in the month of March, but it got delayed following the school-bullying controversy around the actress.

Park Hye Su's School-bullying Controversy

Park Hye Su had faced a series of school-bullying allegations from people claiming to be her schoolmates. "She [Park Hye-soo] made me come to a karaoke and three of them, including her, took turns slapping me... she later made her friend, who was a guy, hit me because her hands got tired. I got split lips, a nose bleed, and a bruised ear. My clothes were stained with blood," one of the alleged victims was quoted as saying by Korea Times.

A few others had also accused her of assaulting them.

Park Hye Su's Clarification

However, the actress denied all the allegations and stated that she did not bully rather she was bullied at school. Recounting her painful experience, Park Hye Su said that it started after she enrolled in a new school once coming back from the US.

She was a year older than her classmates in the new school and false rumors started doing rounds about the actress going to the US for abortion." Even though I only shared my phone number with two or three people, they spread it around so that every morning I would wake up to texts with severe curse words and sexual harassment. I remember checking my phone with my heart racing as soon as I woke up, and crying silently so that my parents wouldn't hear me." the 26-year old was quoted as saying in a press release by Soompi.

The bullying started getting worse and the Swing Kids actress had to take psychological counseling for three years to get over the scars. In fact, the person who claimed to be a victim had bullied her in school. They put those bitter moments behind and gradually turned into friends.

However, the latest allegations against her came as a shocker. Now, the actress is taking legal action against her for spreading false rumours.