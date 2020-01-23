Kane, who is not seen week-on-week in WWE these days, made a surprise return to SmackDown last week. As he took mike to speak about Royal Rumble, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt interrupted his speech and entered the ring only to be attacked by Daniel Bryan.

The Big Red Machine's return and confrontation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has paved way for the rumours of them locking horns in a match after Royal Rumble. There are also speculations doing rounds that they would have a face-off at the next Saudi Arabia event.

The local channels have been advertising over a match between the Big Red Machine and the New Face of Fear for the Universal Championship, say reports. Some also believe that they would clash at the WrestleMania 36 on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Kane and Wyatt have a long history of a feud and the latter had attacked the former in September 2019. Hence, the two demonic superstars clashing over the match looks logical for the fans.

However, Wyatt's next match is against Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble on January 26 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. There is every possibility of Kane's intervention in the match.

Other Matches at Royal Rumble: