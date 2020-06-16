It was around a few months ago that legendary Argentinian footballer Deigo Maradona claimed that he was once abducted by aliens. And now, fresh claims have surfaced stating that Argentinian midfielder Guillermo Marino was also once abducted by aliens, while he was en route a training session.

Is Alien Abduction a Real Deal?

The news regarding Marino's alien abduction became popular after it was shared by his ex-teammate Gustavo Lorenzetti, who claimed that Marino once delayed attending a training session, and the latter revealed that he was abducted by aliens.

"Guillermo says that he arrived late to one training because he was abducted by aliens. He gave us the entire explanation of what he felt and the rest of it. There are cases where the player says: 'I left and I came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens'. But Guille is not that kind of player. Guille was a very proper guy. Everyone knows him," Lorenzetto told Lado B.

Marino apparently told Lorenzetti that extraterrestrials took the soul out of his body, and later conducted experiments on it. Lorenzetti added that he also believes in aliens.

"Honestly I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we'll have to believe him. So other types of channels will have to call him so he can tell it better. But in any case: he was abducted by aliens," added Lorenzetto.

When a Top Journalist Talked About Alien Abduction

A few weeks back, Leslie Keane, an investigative journalist, who's been studying UFO sightings since 2000, talked about the experiences faced by alien abductees. However, Keane added that she had not investigated much into these abduction incidents.

"Their lives have been turned upside down by these experiences. However, this is not something I have studied in-depth and it has never been the focus of my work as a reporter. I don't feel qualified to draw conclusions about it. It points to the greater complexity of this issue which goes beyond any simple hypothesis," said Keane.