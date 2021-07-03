Han So-hee, Song Kang's Passionate Kiss in Nevertheless Draw Audience Attention

Han So-hee and Song Kang's passionate kiss in the newly-released making video of their TV series Nevertheless has caught the audience's attention. The actors have shot the liplock sequence for the forthcoming episode which will be aired on Saturday, 3 July.

Released on Naver TV, Han So-hee and Song Kang are not just engaged in a peck rather a long liplock. Hence, the video has drawn the viewers' attention. The two actors are filming intensely even as the crew focuses on getting the best output.

The chemistry of the two actors looks extremely good in the kiss scene and garnering lots of comments on social media sites. Check out Select-Few Comments:

hichaelle: people are so mad in the comments when only two episodes are out and the characters don't even have a relationship hdhdhd Face with tears of joy literally this show is the reality now for some of us people are in for a FUN ʟᴀʏsɪᴀ ☯︎︎ ʙᴀɴɢᴛᴀɴ: i love the show it's just d*mn 2 episodes in and they already toxic but they technically not in a relationship so Eryn ⁷ svt trash: This is a weird show haha.. I mean I hope she doesn't get her heart broken by him- he is kinda playboy :/ channnee0: The ending of webtoon they'r not together & nabi trauma having relationship.The male character is playboy, indeed Face with tears of joy i hope the ending of drama and webtoon different. ꜱʏʀʟɪɴ: Everyone said he's character is toxic. Yes it is! That's reality. That's how playboy plays with girls.

Nevertheless tells the story of a heartbroken woman Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee) and a flirtatious man Song Kang (Park Jae-eon). The former does not believe in love anymore and decided not to get into a relationship again due to the painful experience of her past break-up. Yet she wants to go on a date.

Whereas Park Jae-eon is unwilling to get into a relationship and likes to flirt. He has the ability to hide his true feelings. What happens between these two individuals is the interesting part of the drama.

Nevertheless was premiered on 19 June and completed two-episode till today. However, it has not garnered good viewership. It debut with nationwide ratings of 2.2 percent and the second episode witnessed 1.3 percent rating.