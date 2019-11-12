Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there and for good reason. The web browser is constantly adding new tweaks and updates to streamline users' web browsing experience. It was https or SSL certificate issue two years ago that filtered many websites out of presence on Google platfrm and now Google Chrome is pondering slow loading websites as the target for many reasons.

You know how frustrating it is when you click on a web link or open a website and the page takes an eternity to load while you sit there waiting and watching before you abandon the webpage, but now you won't have to wait anymore. In a blog post, Google Chrome revealed that it plans to introduce a badge of shame for websites that load slowly on the browser.

"In the future, Chrome may identify sites that typically load fast or slow for users with clear badging," The Chrome team explains in the blog post. "This may take a number of forms and we plan to experiment with different options, to determine which provides the most value to our users."

Chrome is adding the badge with the intention to highlight websites that are authored in such a way that they load slower. Google will also look at a webpage's historical loading data to determine which sites take time to load and flag them. Chrome will also explore the possibility of identifying webpages based on information derived from device hardware or network connectivity.

Google is hoping that its unique shaming technique will motivate developers to speed up page-load times. The company is still contemplating on how to label sites with long loading times. One way is to simply badge the site with the words "usually loads slow" with a red loading screen on the browser or a green progress bar to indicate that the website loads fast.

Although no timeline has been given by Google on when these warning will start showing up, the Chrome team did mention that their plan to identify and label sites as fast or slow will be rolled out "in gradual steps, based on increasingly stringent criteria."

This isn't the first time Google has shamed websites through the Chrome browser. Two years ago, Google browser started flagging websites without HTTPS encryption as unsafe and many websites have been forced to opt for the SSL certificate to show the reader that they are safe websites.