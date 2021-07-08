Shiba Inu cryptocurrency rose to fame in early 2021 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his support for Dogecoin in February. SHIB since then branded itself as the 'Doge killer' and lived up to its name by cutting straight through all meme-crypto's out in the market and is now the most talked about crypto in the world, as per a survey done by ICO Analytics.

The Shiba Inu community seems to be growing as each day pass, as adult star and OnlyFans entertainer Leya Falcon, who's real name is Mindy Alyssa Gagnon, revealed in a tweet that she has purchased Shiba Inu coins and also called herself the ''cool kid''. ''Ok I bought the $shib, am I a cool kid now?'' she said. The tweet was also like by British adult star Tanya Tate.

However, the crypto enthusiast did not reveal how many Shiba Inu coins she added to her portfolio. Leya had previously purchased Dogecoins, Baby Doge and Rise. After SHIB launched its most awaited Shiba Swap, the leggy lass jumped in its bandwagon with the hope of sending the token to the moon.

''Doing what I can for $doge $shib $babydoge and $rise even over on IG...I should get some dog shorts though because leopard doesn't really fit the theme,'' she joked on Instagram by posing in a leopard print shorts saying she now needs a shorts with a dog theme to match the crypto frenzy.

Also, just a few weeks ago, Leya shared a picture showcasing a physical replica coin of Doge and captioned it as, ''I'm a woman of my word and I stand by doge coin.''

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has been gaining a lot of attention recently by both day-to-day investors and celebrities as both the coins revolve itself around memes and also promise its investors a rise in portfolio that lifts their holdings 'to the moon'.

However, despite having rock solid fanfare and support, the coins experienced a major dip during the Bitcoin crash in May and June and is now trading in mix signals of red and green. At the time pf publishing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.23 and was up +0.74% in the days trade while Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000868 and down -2.58%.