A survey conducted by the ICO Analytics show meme-cryptocurrency Shiba Inu being the most talked about crypto among investors on social media during June 2021. It beat biggies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and SafeMoon with smaller margins and raced ahead to the top of the charts.

Among more than 8,000 cryptocurrencies currently trading in the market, Shiba Inu stood tall and proud by taking the highest chunk of 10% in the '20 most discussed cryptocurrencies' followed by Bitcoin 9.5% and Dogecoin 7.9% and SafeMoon being the fourth in line with 7.6% and Ethereum being 7.4%.

This comes even after Tesla CEO Elon Musk repeatedly tweeted about his favorite meme-token Dogecoin almost every week but still failed to make it the most talked about crypto. The fact of the matter is, every time Musk tweeted about Doge, the coin slipped the opposite direction instead of spiraling upwards.

Shiba Inu, which branded itself as the 'Dogecoin killer', stuck true to its slogan and is currently seen as a promising token among all the dog and meme themed crypto out in the market and investors are hoping for it to reach the 1 Cent milestone soon.

The survey also shows Cardano, Ripple, Matic, PolkaDot and other cryptos being among the top 20 most discussed coins between 2.8% to 1.4% respectively.

Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020 and rose to fame after Space X founder Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and the two coins have been at loggerheads since then. While Doge is waiting to touch the $1 mark, Shiba Inu is waiting to reach the 1 Cent milestone. However, who would reach their magical mark first is yet to be seen.

Meme-cryptocurrencies have gained spotlight and attention in 2021 and fans across social media have kept the spirit alive by posting memes about sending their favorite coin 'to the moon'. However, as Bitcoin crashed and slipped down during May and June, it dragged every other crypto along with it, reaching new lows causing investors to lose considerable amount of money.

Even in July, the crypto market is seeing mixed signals as glimpses of red and green are seen every day. At the time of publishing Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000876 and is up +3.2% in the days trade.