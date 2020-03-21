The coronavirus outbreak has led countries to enforce lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly virus, forcing millions of people to isolate themselves from the outside world and stay indoors. A sex doll company intends to keep it that way by offering coronavirus-free dolls as people quarantine themselves at home.

US-based Sex doll company RealDoll, also known as Abyss, is marketing its products as "naturally anti-bacterial" to customers who are self-isolating amid growing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic. The company wants to reassure customers that its dolls are completely safe to use despite the current scenario, which has led people to lock themselves up inside their homes and avoid social contact.

Anti-bacterial sex robots

With scores of people in quarantine and not much to do, RealDoll took to social media to tell them that there is hope. "Self-isolating doesn't have to be the worst," the sex doll manufacturer captioned a photo of one its products. "All RealDolls are made from Platinum Grade Silicone and are naturally antibacterial and nonporous."

This isn't the first time the company has been in the news. Real Doll grabbed headlines last month for its AI-powered sex dolls that were capable of conveying "human expression."

Surge in orders for sex dolls

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, countries are imposing lockdowns, causing people to isolate themselves and stay indoors in order to avoid getting infected. This has led to an increase in orders for her sex dolls, revealed Jade.

"People who buy these products are often people who can't - or don't want to -go out a lot," she said. "That's especially so with coronavirus....we are having an awful lot of phone calls." The pandemic has also led to a worldwide increase in sales of sex toys, as previously reported.

Struggling to keep up with demand

However, companies are unable to keep up with the growing sex doll demand due to production delays in China. Jade Stanley, who owns a sex doll business called Sex Doll Official, revealed that there has been a major slowdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation in China.

"They've gone home, been quarantined and been unable to return to factories," she told The Sun. Jade's business went live in 2018 and became the UK's first to offer sex dolls on rent. However, she is now facing a shortage of supply due to manufacturing disruptions across China.

The deadly virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, claimed 3,100 lives in mainland China and infected more than 81,000 people across the country. Although the situation in China has improved drastically recently, the outbreak led to factory shutdowns in the country and its shockwaves were felt across the world.