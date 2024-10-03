Adriana Vieira Cause of Death: OnlyFans Model Found Dead Floating in Miami Harbor 'Drowned' During Yacht Party

The cause of death of an adult star, whose body was found floating in a harbor during a yacht party, has been revealed. OnlyFans model Adriana Vieira, a 31-year-old Brazilian from Sao Paulo, was last seen swimming in the waters near Key Biscayne, Florida, the night before her body was found, according to local media reports.

According to reports, the party attended by Vieira was hosted by a rapper. An autopsy report has revealed that Vieira drowned after she and a group chartered a boat and anchored it "in the middle of the sea" on Saturday, September 21, according to information collected by the Miami Police Department and other sources.

Unfortunate Death

"The group enjoyed food and alcoholic beverages. One of the patrons spotted jellyfish in the water and warned those who were in the water to get out. The decedent opted to stay in the water. She did several flips in the water and then dove underneath the surface headfirst. She never resurfaced," says the report, as per Miami New Times.

Local reports suggested that the yacht was owned by a rapper, though the cause of death documents do not mention any such person.

The report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department, which lists the incident location as 200 Rickenbacker Causeway, says that the U.S. Coast Guard arrived on the scene and recovered Vieira's body from the water roughly 10 minutes after she submerged.

She was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center at 8:30 p.m.

The autopsy identified the victim as Adriana do Nacimiento Vieira, with the official cause of death listed as "drowning." The report indicated that no drugs were found in her system, and she was identified through her driver's license.

Vieira, a 31-year-old OnlyFans model known as 'Lady Rich Forever,' had an Instagram following of over 500,000, though her account now appears to have been taken down.

Devoted Mother, Ace Model

She was a devoted mother to her six-year-old son, frequently sharing photos of him online. As her family travels to the U.S. to identify her remains, it is understood that her young son is currently in the care of a nanny.

Her devastated mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira, told Brazilian media: "I want my daughter's death to be investigated and need help me bring her body back."

"I don't know how long I have until she's buried in a pauper's grave."

In a chilling final photo posted by Vieira the day before she was found dead, two bikini-clad women can be seen aboard a yacht with a bottle of champagne in the foreground.

Vieira also worked as a dancer and model in the United States and participated in last year's Miami Swim Week.

Her Instagram profile showcases her glamorous jet-setting lifestyle, with photos from New York, Las Vegas, and luxury yachts.

Vieira's death follows the discovery of Top Model star Paulina Lerch, who was found shot dead in her opulent home alongside her husband. Authorities found Paulina's body after her family was unable to contact her for more than a week.

Police suspect that her husband, Sławomir, shot her before turning the gun on himself at their residence near Poznań City, Poland.

He was reportedly found lying next to Paulina with fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The house was locked from the inside, and a revolver was found next to the couple's bodies.

Sławomir, 47, was allegedly a drug trafficker and was arrested in May after police found 60kg of drugs hidden in a warehouse he owned.