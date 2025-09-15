Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Makes History; Becomes Youngest Ever Male Emmy Winner

Adolescence star Owen Cooper has made history by becoming the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy award. The actor, who is 15 years and 283 days old, received the Best Supporting Actor award from Sydney Sweeney for his performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show.

The Warrington schoolboy received a standing ovation from Hollywood elite when he took the stage on Sunday to receive the Best Supporting Actor award from Sydney Sweeney. The English actor said during his acceptance speech that he never imagined being in the US when he started drama classes a few years ago. According to him, passion, focus, and hard work could help an individual achieve anything in life.

"Standing up here is just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes just a couple of years back, I didn't expect to even be in the United States, let alone here. But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago. I'm here now. If you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone a little bit, who cares if you get embarrassed a little bit?" the young actor said in his acceptance speech.

Adolescence Bags Eight Awards

The British psychological crime drama received eight awards during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Apart from the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the British drama series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham received five more awards.

Actor and producer Stephen Graham won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for his performance as Eddie Miller in the Netflix show. Actress Erin Doherty bagged the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her perfomance as Briony Ariston in the British drama series.

Director Philip Barantini received the Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham took home the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for their contributions to the psychological crime drama. The program also won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.