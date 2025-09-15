Emmy Awards 2025: A Complete Guide to the 77th Annual Star-Studded Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2025 is here with a new set of nominees, presenters, performers, hosts, and winners. The star-studded ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (September 14) at 8:00 pm EST with a live telecast. People from around the world, including those from Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, and India, can watch the glamorous event live online.
The award show will celebrate the best in small screen and the brightest of this year on Sunday. It will name the winners in the best show and acting categories with the help of a star-studded lineup of presenters. Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Gilmore Girls duo Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, mother-daughter duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega, and Stephen Colbert are some of the presenters.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the 77th annual star-studded ceremony, including details on how, when, and where to watch the glamorous event.
How, When, and Where to Watch the Emmy Awards 2025?
The annual award ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. CBS will broadcast the glam event live from 8.00 PM KST. Paramount+ will stream the star-studded ceremony live online for its subscribers with Showtime. Other subscribers will have to watch the award show the following day.
Live streaming TV services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo also provide access to CBS and offer a free trial to new subscribers.
Who is Hosting?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will be making his Emmy hosting debut this year. Sharing his excitement, Bargatze said he is excited to work with CBS and create a night filled with enjoyment for families around the world. He is not only a host but also a nominee this year. The comedian is nominated for this Netflix special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.
Who is Presenting?
The glam event will feature a reunion of several beloved shows, including This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, American Horror Story cast Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, ; Law and Order actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, The Studio cast Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn, Paradise actors James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, and The White Lotus stars Parker Posey and Walton Goggins.
Other presenters are Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Tony Goldwyn, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Leanne Morgan, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and Jesse Williams.
Who is Nominated?
Apple TV+'s Severance topped the nomination list with 27 nods, followed by HBO's The Penguin with 24 nominations and Apple TV+'s The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus with 23 nominations each. HBO's The Last of Us received 16 nods.
Nomination List
Comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Lead actor, comedy series
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen for The Studio
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Lead actress, comedy series
- Uzo Aduba for The Residence
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Supporting actor, comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz for The Studio
- Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford for Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Michael Urie for Shrinking
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress, comedy series
- Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn for The Studio
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara for The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams for Shrinking
Best drama series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Lead actor, drama series
- Sterling K. Brown for Paradise
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Adam Scott for Severance
- Noah Wyle for The Pitt
Lead actress, drama series
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower for Severance
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
Supporting actor, drama series
- Zach Cherry for Severance
- Walton Goggins for The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus
- Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman for Severance
- John Turturro for Severance
Supporting actress, drama series
- Patricia Arquette for Severance
- Carrie Coon for The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson for Paradise
- Parker Posey for The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus
Limited series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
TV movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Lead actor, limited series/TV movie
- Colin Farrell for The Penguin
- Stephen Graham for Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress, limited series/TV movie
- Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy for Sirens
- Rashida Jones for Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti for The Penguin
- Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex
Reality competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Host, reality or competition program
- RuPaul Charles for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky for Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming for The Traitors
- Kristen Kish for Top Chef
- Jeff Probst for Survivor
Talk series
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Variety scripted series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live