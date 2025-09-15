Emmy Awards 2025: A Complete Guide to the 77th Annual Star-Studded Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2025 is here with a new set of nominees, presenters, performers, hosts, and winners. The star-studded ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (September 14) at 8:00 pm EST with a live telecast. People from around the world, including those from Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, and India, can watch the glamorous event live online.

The award show will celebrate the best in small screen and the brightest of this year on Sunday. It will name the winners in the best show and acting categories with the help of a star-studded lineup of presenters. Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Gilmore Girls duo Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, mother-daughter duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega, and Stephen Colbert are some of the presenters.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the 77th annual star-studded ceremony, including details on how, when, and where to watch the glamorous event.

How, When, and Where to Watch the Emmy Awards 2025?

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. CBS will broadcast the glam event live from 8.00 PM KST. Paramount+ will stream the star-studded ceremony live online for its subscribers with Showtime. Other subscribers will have to watch the award show the following day.

Live streaming TV services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo also provide access to CBS and offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Who is Hosting?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be making his Emmy hosting debut this year. Sharing his excitement, Bargatze said he is excited to work with CBS and create a night filled with enjoyment for families around the world. He is not only a host but also a nominee this year. The comedian is nominated for this Netflix special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Who is Presenting?

The glam event will feature a reunion of several beloved shows, including This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, American Horror Story cast Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, ; Law and Order actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, The Studio cast Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn, Paradise actors James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, and The White Lotus stars Parker Posey and Walton Goggins.

Other presenters are Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Tony Goldwyn, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Leanne Morgan, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and Jesse Williams.

Who is Nominated?

Apple TV+'s Severance topped the nomination list with 27 nods, followed by HBO's The Penguin with 24 nominations and Apple TV+'s The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus with 23 nominations each. HBO's The Last of Us received 16 nods.

Nomination List

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead actor, comedy series

Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen for The Studio

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Lead actress, comedy series

Uzo Aduba for The Residence

Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Jean Smart for Hacks

Supporting actor, comedy series

Ike Barinholtz for The Studio

Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford for Shrinking

Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Michael Urie for Shrinking

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress, comedy series

Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Kathryn Hahn for The Studio

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara for The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams for Shrinking

Best drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor, drama series

Sterling K. Brown for Paradise

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Adam Scott for Severance

Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Lead actress, drama series

Kathy Bates for Matlock

Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters

Britt Lower for Severance

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Supporting actor, drama series

Zach Cherry for Severance

Walton Goggins for The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman for Severance

John Turturro for Severance

Supporting actress, drama series

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Carrie Coon for The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson for Paradise

Parker Posey for The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus

Limited series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

TV movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie

Colin Farrell for The Penguin

Stephen Graham for Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief

Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie

Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy for Sirens

Rashida Jones for Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti for The Penguin

Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex

Reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Host, reality or competition program

RuPaul Charles for RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky for Shark Tank

Alan Cumming for The Traitors

Kristen Kish for Top Chef

Jeff Probst for Survivor

Talk series

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Variety scripted series