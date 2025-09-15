At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards 2025 winners were announced on Sunday, September 14. Among the big winners at the glamorous event were Pitt star Noah Wyle, Severance actress Britt Lower, The Studio actor Seth Rogen, and Hacks star Jean Smart.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, saw Adolescence star Owen Cooper making history by becoming the youngest male actor to win Emmy Awards. He bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show.

Here is the complete winners list of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14:

Emmy Awards 2025 Complete Winners List

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead actor, comedy series

Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen for The Studio - WINNER

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Lead actress, comedy series

Uzo Aduba for The Residence

Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Jean Smart for Hacks - WINNER

Supporting actor, comedy series

Ike Barinholtz for The Studio

Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford for Shrinking

Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Michael Urie for Shrinking

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress, comedy series

Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn for The Studio

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara for The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams for Shrinking

Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal for The Bear

Bryan Cranston for The Studio - WINNER

Dave Franco for The Studio

Ron Howard for The Studio

Anthony Mackie for The Studio

Martin Scorsese for The Studio

Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Olivia Colman for The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis for The Bear

Cynthia Erivo for Poker Face

Robby Hoffman for Hacks

Zoë Kravitz for The Studio

Julianne Nicholson for Hacks - WINNER

Best drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER



Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor, drama series

Sterling K. Brown for Paradise

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Adam Scott for Severance

Noah Wyle for The Pitt - WINNER

Lead actress, drama series

Kathy Bates for Matlock

Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters

Britt Lower for Severance - WINNER

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Supporting actor, drama series

Zach Cherry for Severance

Walton Goggins for The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman for Severance - WINNER

John Turturro for Severance

Supporting actress, drama series

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Carrie Coon for The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt - WINNER

Julianne Nicholson for Paradise

Parker Posey for The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus

Guest Actor, Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito for The Boys

Scott Glenn for The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy for The Pitt - WINNER

Joe Pantoliano for The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker for Andor

Jeffrey Wright for The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama Series

Jane Alexander for Severance

Gwendoline Christie for Severance

Kaitlyn Dever for The Last of Us

Cherry Jones for The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara for The Last of Us

Merritt Wever for Severance - WINNER

Limited series

Adolescence - WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper for Adolescence - WINNER

Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters for Adolescence

Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty for Adolescence - WINNER

Ruth Negga for Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell for The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate for Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco for Adolescence

TV movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie

Colin Farrell for The Penguin

Stephen Graham for Adolescence - WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief

Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie

Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy for Sirens

Rashida Jones for Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti for The Penguin - WINNER

Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex

Reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Host, reality or competition program

RuPaul Charles for RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky for Shark Tank

Alan Cumming for The Traitors - WINNER

Kristen Kish for Top Chef

Jeff Probst for Survivor

Talk series

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Variety scripted series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

Host for a Game Show

Elizabeth Banks for Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey for Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings for Jeopardy!

Colin Jost for Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - WINNER

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye - WINNER

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love On The Spectrum - WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)