At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards 2025 winners were announced on Sunday, September 14. Among the big winners at the glamorous event were Pitt star Noah Wyle, Severance actress Britt Lower, The Studio actor Seth Rogen, and Hacks star Jean Smart.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, saw Adolescence star Owen Cooper making history by becoming the youngest male actor to win Emmy Awards. He bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show.
Here is the complete winners list of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14:
Emmy Awards 2025 Complete Winners List
Comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio - WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Lead actor, comedy series
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen for The Studio - WINNER
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Lead actress, comedy series
- Uzo Aduba for The Residence
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Jean Smart for Hacks - WINNER
Supporting actor, comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz for The Studio
- Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford for Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere - WINNER
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Michael Urie for Shrinking
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress, comedy series
- Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks - WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn for The Studio
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara for The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams for Shrinking
Guest Actor, Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal for The Bear
- Bryan Cranston for The Studio - WINNER
- Dave Franco for The Studio
- Ron Howard for The Studio
- Anthony Mackie for The Studio
- Martin Scorsese for The Studio
Guest Actress, Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman for The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis for The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo for Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman for Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz for The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson for Hacks - WINNER
Best drama series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt - WINNER
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Lead actor, drama series
- Sterling K. Brown for Paradise
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Adam Scott for Severance
- Noah Wyle for The Pitt - WINNER
Lead actress, drama series
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower for Severance - WINNER
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
Supporting actor, drama series
- Zach Cherry for Severance
- Walton Goggins for The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus
- Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman for Severance - WINNER
- John Turturro for Severance
Supporting actress, drama series
- Patricia Arquette for Severance
- Carrie Coon for The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt - WINNER
- Julianne Nicholson for Paradise
- Parker Posey for The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus
Guest Actor, Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito for The Boys
- Scott Glenn for The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy for The Pitt - WINNER
- Joe Pantoliano for The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker for Andor
- Jeffrey Wright for The Last of Us
Guest Actress, Drama Series
- Jane Alexander for Severance
- Gwendoline Christie for Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever for The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones for The Handmaid's Tale
- Catherine O'Hara for The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever for Severance - WINNER
Limited series
- Adolescence - WINNER
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper for Adolescence - WINNER
- Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters for Adolescence
Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty for Adolescence - WINNER
- Ruth Negga for Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell for The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate for Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco for Adolescence
TV movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Lead actor, limited series/TV movie
- Colin Farrell for The Penguin
- Stephen Graham for Adolescence - WINNER
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress, limited series/TV movie
- Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy for Sirens
- Rashida Jones for Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti for The Penguin - WINNER
- Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex
Reality competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Host, reality or competition program
- RuPaul Charles for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky for Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming for The Traitors - WINNER
- Kristen Kish for Top Chef
- Jeff Probst for Survivor
Talk series
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Variety scripted series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - WINNER
Host for a Game Show
- Elizabeth Banks for Press Your Luck
- Steve Harvey for Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings for Jeopardy!
- Colin Jost for Pop Culture Jeopardy!
- Jimmy Kimmel for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - WINNER
Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye - WINNER
- Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love On The Spectrum - WINNER
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Beyonce Bowl
- The Oscars
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- SNL 50: The Anniversary Special - WINNER
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert