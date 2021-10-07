Addison Rae Hot Photos: 21 Times the Birthday Girl Slayed on Instagram in Racy Swimsuits

Instagram sensation Addison Rae turns 21 on Wednesday. The singer cum TikTok influencer has garnered much attention for her stunning photoshoots on social media platforms. Apart from posting sultry dance videos, she is known for her sexy photos in hot bikinis on Instagram that often leaves little to the imagination of her fans.

On her 21st birthday, Rae shared a beautiful picture of herself rocking a thong bikini while showing off her flawless skin in the hot ensemble. Flaunting her therapeutic smile for her fans she clicked the photo lying on the sand with a backdrop of the grey mountains and sea.

Rae dropped the stunning photo to tease fans on her birthday. "What's my age again? âš–ï¸â™Žï¸," Rae captioned the cute eye-popping birthday picture, which has already racked up millions of likes and views within minutes after she uploaded it on Instagram.

Here's the latest Birthday Pic of Addison Rae:

Wishes started to pour in after Rae posted her birthday selfie on Instagram. Fans took to their official Instagram handle to wish the hottie on her birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGEL," one of her fans wrote. Another posted, "Happy bday baby!!! You don't know how much I love you. You literally make each day in my life count im so proud and thankful for everything you did. You deserve all the happiness ever and omg I love you endlessly."

Is Addison Rae dating Omer Fedi?

For the first time recently, Rae was spotted with her long-rumoured musician boyfriend in public. However, the starlet and her musician partner Omer Fedi are yet to make it official on social media.

