Adam Johnson: Girlfriend of Ex-NHL Star Was in Crowd and Ran Onto the Ice to Pray by His Side after Skate Blade Cut His Throat and Killed Him [GRAPHIC]

The girlfriend of ice hockey star Adam Johnson rushed onto the ice to offer a prayer by his side after a skate accidentally cut his throat in a freak accident, it has been revealed. Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson, 29, suffered a freak injury during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night when an opponent's skate accidentally slashed his neck.

He tried to reach the sidelines but collapsed as blood streamed from the gash. His partner, present in the audience during the game, reportedly hurried to his side following the distressing accident, according to The Sun. Johnson was rushed to the hospital but died after a few hours.

Witnessing a Shocking Scene

The shocking incident was not only witnessed by the fans in the stadium but also by his girlfriend who rushed onto the ice as Johnson bled to death.

Teammates and other hockey players formed a ring around Johnson to offer privacy, while thousands of spectators were requested to leave the stadium. Paramedics erected a protective screen during the incident, witnesses recalled.

Heartbroken fans and teammates left flowers and tributes outside the arena on Sunday in tribute to the American athlete. They also urged the club to extend support to the other player involved in the clash.

Johnson, aged 29, reportedly died following an accidental throat injury caused by a rival player, Matt Petgrave. Witnesses described the "horrible" incident as a "one in a million chance occurrence" that will "probably never happen again."

Following the accident, Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The team confirmed Johnson's death the morning after the tragic incident.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him," the Panthers said in a statement. "The Club will dearly miss him and will never forget him."

Game officials halted the match, and the Panthers said that players had gone back to the locker rooms.

Around 8,000 people at Utilita Arena Sheffield were asked to vacate the premises due to a significant medical emergency, as announced by the Panthers via X.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time," the team added. "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."

Fans Shocked

Hazel Woods, a Panthers fan present at the match, explained the haunting nature of the tragedy, mentioning her persistent mental replay of the incident. She vividly described how Petgrave's blade was "stuck" in. Johnson's throat, resulting in "blood everywhere".

"His team mates looked horrified and banded together around him to shield him from the crowd. They were amazing," she told the newspaper.

Woods emphasized that no one was at fault for the "totally tragic" incident, noting, "Normally there would be a lot of rivalry between the Panthers and Steelers but not today, we have put that aside. It's the hockey family coming together."

Outside the arena, fans assembled a makeshift memorial for the hockey star, leaving flowers, a shirt displaying Johnson's number, candles, and cards with heartfelt messages.

Assistant coach Kevin Moore said that the club is "really grateful" for the overwhelming love and support shown for Johnson. He mentioned the importance of collective healing, stating that everyone would recover together.

"We are going to be strong and will continue that way and we will do you guys proud," Moore said. "We appreciate you coming here today and we thank you for all your support."

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Johnson embarked on his professional career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2017-18 American Hockey League season, amassing 31 points in the regular season.

Spending a total of three years with the Pennsylvania-based team, he contributed significantly, securing 139 points in both league games and playoff matches.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he notched four points across 13 matches in just two years. Notably, he scored the Penguins' third goal in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild in October 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Johnson competed in the SHL, Sweden's top-tier league, accumulating 12 points before returning to the AHL.

Following a stint split between the Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms over a season and a half, Johnson spent the last season in Germany's DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) with the Augsburger Panther.