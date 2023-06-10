Pittsburgh Middle School Launches Investigation After Photo of Students Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media

A Pittsburgh-area school district has launched an investigation into a "completely inappropriate and offensive" photo two students took while wearing "racist" blackface in school â€“ eight months after a similar incident took place at the school.

Two Pine-Richland Middle School studentsâ€“one in a gray shirt, and the other in blackâ€”posed in a bathroom for a photo that was captioned "drip?" on social media, as reported by CBS News Pittsburgh.

Both students are seen with their faces covered in dark paint or makeup. A third student in a green shirt is also shown in blackface in a subsequent post. According to the outlet, the photo was taken Wednesday during field day activities when students learn about other cultures and countries, and paint their faces.

Pine-Richland Middle School District Releases Statement

"Pine-Richland School District values a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students," Pine-Richland School District Superintendent Brian Miller said Thursday in a statement to The Daily Beast. "We are opposed to racism in any form and the actions of these students."

The district went into detail about how a welcoming environment is a necessity for students to learn. "It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland," the district said. "The building administrators are conducting an investigation and will take appropriate next steps."

Second Such Incident at School Within a Year

The school district reportedly encountered another racial incident in September last year.

As reported by WTAE, the school district launched an investigation a "racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student" over a social media post that showed a student holding a sign that read, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming." The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."

The district said it would take the "appropriate next steps." A statement issued to families at the time was nearly identical to the letter issued on Thursday.