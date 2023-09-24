Nic Kerdiles: Ex-NHL Player and Savannah Chrisley's Former Fiance Dies in Horrific Motorcycle Crash

Nic Kerdiles, the NHL player who was once engaged to reality star Savannah Chrisley, has died at the age of 29. The former Anaheim Ducks player died in a motorcycle accident during the early hours of Saturday in Tennessee, the Nashville Police Department confirmed. Authorities stated that the crash occurred a little after 3:30 a.m. while he was riding his Indian motorcycle.

Chrisley, known for her appearance on the reality television show 'Chrisley Knows Best' on the USA Network, took to her Instagram story to pay tribute to her ex-fiancé. However, the tone of the post seemed to imply a rekindling of their romantic relationship lately.

Gone too Soon

Kerdiles reportedly ran through a stop sign and crashed with the side of a BMW, as per information from ET Online. Following the incident, he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In the hours leading up to his passing, Kerdiles shared a haunting Instagram story featuring himself riding his motorcycle with the caption, "Night rider."

Kerdiles shot to fame through his appearances on the reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best" on the USA Network, during his relationship with Savannah Chrisley, the second daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Their relationship began in 2017 and led to an engagement in December 2019. However, they decided to call off their engagement in September 2020, a decision they openly shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it's time for us to move forward individually," Chrisley revealed in the 2020 post.

Hours after his death, Crisley posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, which suggested that they were once again romantically involved.

In her first post she captioned a boomerang video of the couple kissing by saying: "I'm still hoping you respond to my text..."

She then shared a photo of them smiling and holding hands while walking along a beach, depicting a joyful moment in their relationship. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss you and I love you...

"I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... Maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.

"We loved hard... and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Tributes Pour In

Kerdiles, a native of Lewisville, Texas, is survived by his parents, Michel Kerdiles and Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles, as well as two sisters.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the Ducks said, "We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

In 2012, Nic Kerdiles was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round as the 36th overall pick. He then pursued a collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin, where he showcased his skills over two seasons, amassing an impressive record of 26 goals and 45 assists, totaling 71 points in 60 collegiate games.

Following his college stint, he inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks in 2014.

Kerdiles debuted with the Norfolk Admirals, the Ducks' AHL minor league affiliate, during the 2014 Calder Cup playoffs. He later transitioned to play for the San Diego Gulls when they became the Ducks' new affiliate.

Kerdiles made his NHL debut on February 22, 2017, in a game against the Boston Bruins after honing his skills in the minors for three seasons. He contributed to the San Diego Gulls in eight games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

However, he was called back up to the Ducks for four thrilling games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Notably, he was on the ice during Games 5 and 6 in the Western Conference second round against the Edmonton Oilers, a series that Anaheim emerged victorious from.

In the next two games during the Western Conference Finals against the Nashville Predators, Kerdiles was given the opportunity to showcase his skills. Although he didn't register any points in Game 5 of the series, he made a notable contribution in Game 6, securing his first and only NHL point.

Kerdiles assisted teammate Chris Wagner with a pass behind the net, reducing Nashville's lead to 3-2. Despite this effort, Nashville ultimately won the game, resulting in Anaheim's elimination from the playoffs and Nashville's advancement to the Stanley Cup Finals.

In the next NHL season, Kerdiles had the chance to play in two more games after signing a one-year extension. However, he struggled to make a significant impact, and unfortunately, his last game with Anaheim took place on October 15, 2017, against the Buffalo Sabres.

Later, on June 30, 2018, Kerdiles was traded to the Winnipeg Jets. While he did make three appearances for their AHL team, the Manitoba Moose, he never had the opportunity to play in the NHL again.

Kerdiles finished his NHL career with a total of seven appearances, including both regular season and playoff games, managing to secure one point.