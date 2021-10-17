Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 15 Recap, Episode 16 Spoilers, and How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 15 aired on tvN Saturday at 9 pm KST. It revealed the reason for Hong Doo Shik to return to Gongjin after staying in Seoul for five years. The chapter also explained his involvement in the demise of Park Jeong U and featured the death of s beloved character. The mini-series will probably take viewers through another emotional rollercoaster of events in the finale.

The last episode of this tvN romantic comedy-drama could feature the wedding of Yoon Hye Jin with Doo Shik. The main focus of chapter 16 will be on the departure of this character, who bid adieu to all in the penultimate episode. The character's demise might be a big shock to Hye Jin and Doo Shik since they have been very close to her. It could also put all the villagers in tears as they all cherished her.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 15 Recap

The chapter began by featuring Kim Do Ha confronting Doo Shik. All the people gathered for the after-party were in shock after hearing their conversation. When Doo Shik left the place all alone, Hye Jin followed him in hopes of hearing the truth. The only thing that he told her was he killed a person, and he was responsible for Do Ha's current situation.

Though Hye Jin did not believe it all, she decided to let him stay alone for something. She went back home and cried her heart out. The dentist started focussing on her work the next day. In the meantime, Doo Shik locked himself inside the house and stayed all alone. Grandmother Kim Gam Ri visited him every day with food, and she found out that he was starving all these days.

The grandmother asked Hye Jin for help, and she went to Doo Shik's house. Instead of forcing him to open up to her, she tried to encourage him. Doo Shik finally shared his story with the dentist. He told him everything from how he decided to become a sales executive to how it affected his life for the worst. The dentist empathized with him and helped him recover.

When Jang Yi Yoon Went Missing

While the entire village struggled in the absence of Doo Shik, Yeo Hwa Jeong tried to encourage everybody. She focussed on her work and her relationship with Chang Yeong Guk. One day, her son, Jang Yi Yoon, happened to know about her relationship update. He listened to his parents calmly and decided to let them spend some time alone.

Yi Yoon asked his parents' permission to meet Choi Bo Ra and quietly went out. Since he did not return home till evening, his parents contacted Bo Ra. They found out that he left the place in the afternoon and it scared them. Yeong Guk and Hwa Jeong started searching for their only son all around the town. When they found him sitting alone in the park and crying, Hwa Jeong thought it was because of her plans to remarry her baby daddy.

However, Yi Yoon told his parents that he is always happy to see them together. He was so happy that he wanted to cry out loud. But then, he thought his parents might get hurt seeing him cry. So he decided to cry out loud all alone in the park. His innocence made everybody cry.

Ji Seong Hyeon Plans a Trip to Gongjin

When the television producer decided to get some more visuals from the seaside village for his upcoming show, he had many things in mind. He wanted to give Do Ha a chance to talk it out with Doo Shik. He also wanted to help Doo Shik forget his path and move on in life. The producer did not directly get involved in the fight, but he helped his colleague realize his mistake.

Seong Hyeon also asked his cousin sister to talk it out with Doo Shik so that both of them can feel better in the future. Thanks to the television producer, Doo Shik decided to meet Jeong U and ask for his forgiveness. On his way to the memorial hall, he met Seon A and Ha Rang. He apologized to her for everything, and she told him that it was not his mistake. The chapter ended up featuring the demise of grandmother Kim Gam Ri.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 16 Spoilers and How to Watch

The finale of this tvN romantic comedy-drama will be aired on October 17. In this chapter, the creators might feature the happy ending of Hye Jin and Doo Shik. The promo showed the couple spending quality time with each other. In the footage, the dentist asked her boyfriend about their marriage.

Watch the last episode of this mini-series on tvN Sunday to know if the wedding bells will ring for the couple. The drama will be available online on the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Singapore, India, Australia, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan, can watch the mini-series online here.